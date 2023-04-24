Home > Gaming Source: Respawn Entertainment 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' Goes Live on April 28 — What Time Does It Come Out? We're days away from 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' finally releasing on current-gen consoles and PC, but at what exact time does it come out? Here's what to know. By Anthony Jones Apr. 24 2023, Published 1:39 p.m. ET

Following the next chapter of Cal Kestis's battle against the oppressive Empire, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up five years after 2019's Fallen Order. Cal will have his old tricks from the prequel with an assortment of new feats like changeable lightsaber stances to spice up combat. Not to mention, Survivor has a fast travel system, unlike the first game, to help players get around its more expansive open maps.

Survivor is bound to be a substantial step up from its predecessor when fans get their hands on it on April 28. But what exact time will Survivor come out on current-gen consoles and PC? Here's everything to know.

What time does 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' come out?

Judging from the release time for Fallen Order back in 2019, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will likely come out at midnight EST on April 28. Developer Respawn Entertainment hasn't officially revealed details on the digital unlock period for Survivor, so we can only assume this will be the ideal launch time. As usual, players who switch their region to New Zealand via the settings menu for their PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S can access the game hours before most time zones.

When does pre-loading start for 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor,' and what's the download size?

According to the EA Star Wars Twitter account, Survivor will kick off its pre-loading on April 25. The EA app and Steam will start at 8 a.m. PST while PS5 and Xbox Series X/S begin at 9 p.m. PST. The developer didn't clarify the size of the pre-load download for each respective platform. However, we do know the entire game will be roughly 147.577 GB on PS5, according to @PlaystationSize via Twitter.

Different platforms will have varying sizes, of course, but Survivor appears to be a sizeable chuck of data, which may give us an idea of how big the pre-load download is on April 25.

Can you pre-order 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor'?

Players can still pre-order Survivor for several goodies before it goes live. There are two purchasable versions: Standard and Deluxe Edition. Standard provides the base game and a "Jedi Survival" cosmetic pack inspired by the Obi-Wan Kenobi show as a pre-order bonus. The Deluxe Edition offers the exclusive "New Hero" and "Galactic Hero" packs, which include new Cal outfits, a blaster set, BD-1 color variants, and a lightsaber.

