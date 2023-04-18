Home > Gaming Source: EA 'The Sims 4' Basement Treasures Kit Will Let You Live out Your 'That '70s Show' Dreams 'The Sims 4' Basement Treasures kit, one of two new kits announced by EA on April 18, is full of hand-me-downs, retro items, and clutter galore. Let's take a look. By Elissa Noblitt Apr. 18 2023, Published 4:03 p.m. ET

Many players of The Sims 4 use the game to create an idealized life — the perfect family, adorable pets, and dream home, complete with all the nicest furniture and amenities. However the newest Sims 4 kit, the Basement Treasures kit, is for those who like their gameplay a little less ... pristine. We're talking ripped wallpaper, dad's dusty bowling trophies, and all the trappings necessary to create a basement hangout fit for Eric Foreman and the gang.

From lamps with shades askew to literal mattresses leaning against the wall, what exactly can we expect from this new clutter-ific kit? Let's take a look.

Source: EA

The Basement Treasures kit pairs perfectly with the Everyday and Bathroom Clutter kits.

The Sims 4's recent clutter-focused kits, the Everyday Clutter kit and the Bathroom Clutter kit, are perfect for players wanting their Sims' houses to feel more realistic. Now, the Basement Treasures kit will take that aesthetic to the max with the addition of a plethora of new, er, old items. From the few screenshots released by EA, it seems that players will be receiving messy-looking furniture, a vintage TV, a milk crate full of records, a few dirty wall decals, and plenty of boxes and trinkets to really emphasize that lived-in look. Not only will this kit allow your Sims to live a slightly messier life, but it will also provide great opportunities for storytelling between generations of Sims.

Craft the ideal space for your green thumb 🌱 or bring life back into the worn down with the new The Sims 4 #GreenhouseHavenKit & The Sims 4 #BasementTreasuresKit 💚



Available April 20th ✨ pic.twitter.com/PdA5IdznUY — The Sims (@TheSims) April 18, 2023