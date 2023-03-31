Home > Gaming Source: The Sims 4 No, Your Sims Can’t Get Drunk in 'The Sims 4' — Here's What Happens Instead By Jon Bitner Mar. 31 2023, Published 3:33 p.m. ET

There are plenty of ways to occupy your time in The Sims 4. From learning an instrument and picking up a job to raising a family and building a home, the game does a great job of giving you nearly limitless freedom to live your virtual life. But can Sims get drunk if they decide to partake in one too many drinks during a night out with friends? Here’s what you need to know about drinking in The Sims 4 and how it can affect your character.

Can Sims get drunk in 'The Sims 4'?

Despite all the ways your character’s emotions and health can be impacted in The Sims 4, they can’t technically get drunk. However, that doesn’t mean you should send them over to the fridge for dozens of drinks each day. If your Sim drinks too much, they’ll need to go to the bathroom more frequently. And if they really overdo it, they’ll receive a moodlet that shows they’re feeling sick.

There’s no reference to Sims getting “drunk” in The Sims 4, so the negative moodlet and constant trips to the bathroom are about as close as you’ll get to being tipsy in your virtual world. If you want a more in-depth drinking experience, you can check out mods that introduce various drugs and alcohol to the base game. Keep in mind that these are unofficial and not endorsed by EA – so be sure you check the description for each mod before installing it.

Beyond that, there’s no way to get drunk in The Sims 4. The closest you’ll get is a sick character, which only occurs after having way too many drinks.

Why can’t your Sim get drunk in 'The Sims 4'?

While EA never explicitly states it, getting drunk is probably excluded from the game due to its “T” rating. This means the content in The Sims 4 is “suitable for ages 13 and up,” as it contains crude humor, sexual themes, and violence. Adding the ability to get drunk might bump its rating into “Mature” territory, which could prevent younger players from accessing the game.