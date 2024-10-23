Home > FYI Can You Still Join the Juul Class Action Lawsuit? Deadlines and Settlement Checks "Vaping actually paid off with this one," one class action member joked. By Trisha Faulkner Published Oct. 23 2024, 11:04 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@vaporshot

The Juul class action lawsuit has made waves across social media as countless customers share news of recently receiving settlement checks. This has sparked curiosity among others: Can you still join the Juul class action lawsuit? Many are wondering if they missed the window to file a claim, what the lawsuit entails, and how it could impact them.

Article continues below advertisement

As Juul faced mounting lawsuits over its marketing practices and the health risks associated with its products, the class action became a major legal case. With settlement payments now circulating, it’s no surprise that more people are eager to find out if they are eligible and what steps they need to take. Before diving into those details, it’s essential to understand what this lawsuit involves and any important deadlines.

Article continues below advertisement

Can you still join the Juul class action lawsuit?

As of now, the deadline to file a claim for the Juul class action lawsuit has passed. The cutoff date was Feb. 5, 2024, meaning no new claims can be submitted for compensation. So, joining this class action lawsuit is no longer a possibility.

The Juul class action lawsuit centered on claims that Juul Labs engaged in deceptive marketing practices. More specifically, the company targeted younger consumers while misrepresenting the dangers of its products. Per ClassAction.org, Juul's advertising downplayed the addictive nature of nicotine in its e-cigarettes, leading many users — especially teens and young adults — to become addicted without fully understanding the risks.

Article continues below advertisement

The lawsuit also accused Juul of falsely marketing its products as a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes. Many users claimed that Juul’s high nicotine content, combined with its sleek, youth-oriented design, contributed to severe health issues. As a result of these allegations, Juul agreed to a settlement to compensate those who had purchased or used its products and were affected by the company’s marketing tactics.

Juul settlement checks began paying out starting Oct. 18, 2024.

The $255 million Juul class action settlement has officially started paying out to those who filed claims. As of Oct. 18, 2024, many individuals have begun receiving their settlement checks, marking the beginning of the payout process for those affected by Juul’s marketing and product safety practices.

Article continues below advertisement

It has been reported that the distribution of settlement checks will take about a week for all eligible claimants to receive their payments. The settlement offers financial compensation to consumers who filed claims before the Feb. 5, 2024, deadline. Many recipients have already taken to social media to share news of their payments.

Through the lawsuit, class action members who purchased products and could provide proof of purchase were eligible for a settlement of up to $1,600 per year. Settlement checks were capped with a maximum payout of 150 percent of the consumer’s total purchase. The cap, however, was increased to 300 percent for consumers under 18 years old when they made their first purchase. Without proof of purchase, Juul customers could still file a claim for up to $300.

Article continues below advertisement

Realizing I may have forgotten to fill out that Juul settlement from a few years ago now i’m watching everyone get $2K+ from the lawsuit pic.twitter.com/edakoYOXOa — tarek (@cIitarek) October 22, 2024