YouTube Couple Carmen and Corey Are Expecting Their Second Child Together

Like the ACE Family , the Carmen and Corey channel showcases lifestyle videos, pranks, and parenting moments. The platform includes married parents Corey and Carmen Pritchett, their son CJ, and Corey's son Ayden from a previous relationship.

Family-focused YouTube channels have become some of the most popular offerings on the site, as viewers love to watch the day-to-day triumphs, struggles, and normalities going on in other households.

Keep reading to find out if she revealed her due date and to learn how she found out.

The channel has been going strong since 2018, and it has nearly four million subscribers. With such a strong fanbase, it's no surprise that Carmen's pregnancy announcement video made YouTube's "Trending" page. The influencer began recording in the moments after she learned she was expecting her second child.

Did Carmen and Corey share the due date?

While at a doctor's office for something else, Carmen learned that she was pregnant. After her appointment, she vlogged from her car, and she tearfully recounted how she didn't think she was going to be able to have another baby.

"Everything happens for a reason and only God knows. But, I know I've been wanting a baby for the longest time. I wanted a girl so bad, but for some reason, it just wasn't working, it wasn't happening," Carmen said in her "FINDING OUT I'M PREGNANT!!" video, which was posted on Valentine's Day in 2021.

Following her initial reaction, Carmen went home and took two other tests to further confirm the news. But, fans will have to wait for all the other information, including the sex of the baby and the due date. Carmen didn't share when she was due, but she did explain how she had originally gone to the doctor because she had missed "four or five" cycles. With that in mind, Carmen could be in her second trimester. However, she will divulge those details in an upcoming post.

