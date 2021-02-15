YouTube Couple Carmen and Corey Are Expecting Their Second Child Together

YouTube Couple Carmen and Corey Are Expecting Their Second Child TogetherBy Shannon Raphael
Feb. 15 2021, Published 11:02 a.m. ET
Family-focused YouTube channels have become some of the most popular offerings on the site, as viewers love to watch the day-to-day triumphs, struggles, and normalities going on in other households.
Like the ACE Family, the Carmen and Corey channel showcases lifestyle videos, pranks, and parenting moments. The platform includes married parents Corey and Carmen Pritchett, their son CJ, and Corey's son Ayden from a previous relationship.
The channel has been going strong since 2018, and it has nearly four million subscribers. With such a strong fanbase, it's no surprise that Carmen's pregnancy announcement video made YouTube's "Trending" page. The influencer began recording in the moments after she learned she was expecting her second child.
Keep reading to find out if she revealed her due date and to learn how she found out.
Did Carmen and Corey share the due date?
While at a doctor's office for something else, Carmen learned that she was pregnant. After her appointment, she vlogged from her car, and she tearfully recounted how she didn't think she was going to be able to have another baby.
"Everything happens for a reason and only God knows. But, I know I've been wanting a baby for the longest time. I wanted a girl so bad, but for some reason, it just wasn't working, it wasn't happening," Carmen said in her "FINDING OUT I'M PREGNANT!!" video, which was posted on Valentine's Day in 2021.
Following her initial reaction, Carmen went home and took two other tests to further confirm the news. But, fans will have to wait for all the other information, including the sex of the baby and the due date.
Carmen didn't share when she was due, but she did explain how she had originally gone to the doctor because she had missed "four or five" cycles.
With that in mind, Carmen could be in her second trimester. However, she will divulge those details in an upcoming post.
In the video, Carmen shared that she would learn her due date at her next doctor's appointment, which took place on Feb. 8.
She also teased that the next vlog for the Carmen and Corey channel would show how she told her husband about the pregnancy.
How old are Corey and Carmen? What are their ages?
Throughout her "FINDING OUT I'M PREGNANT!!" video, Carmen made several references to how young she was. This led some viewers to wonder about her age.
Both Carmen and Corey are 22 years old. Corey was born in May of 1998, while Carmen arrived in October of that year. The couple first began dating in November of 2016, which is around the same time that Corey first began his individual YouTube channel.
They created the Corey and Carmen page in 2018 and they welcomed their son CJ in October of that year.
Corey and Carmen are legally married, but they've posted several videos about how they want to have a wedding celebration in the future. It remains to be seen if Carmen's pregnancy news will upend any of their plans.
The Pritchett family resides in Atlanta together, and they also run The Pritchett Family YouTube channel.