Carol Burnett and Julie Andrews Are Total Best Friend Goals

By Katherine Stinson Apr. 25 2023, Updated 7:10 p.m. ET

Name a more iconic friend duo than Carol Burnett and Julie Andrews — we'll wait! Did you know the two entertainment legends have actually been best friends for decades?

So how did they meet? Have they ever co-starred in any project together? What are their thoughts on their friendship? Here's everything we know about Carol and Julie's long-lasting friendship.

How did Carol Burnett and Julie Andrews's friendship begin?

You know those besties you meet that you just click with right away? That was the case for Carol and Julie when they first met one fateful night in 1961. Carol told Kelly Ripa on the Let's Talk Off Camera podcast (via People) in April 2023, "First there was an agent and a manager that I knew, who knew Julie, and he also knew the executive producer of The Garry Moore Show. And they said, you know, you two girls have to meet."

Naturally, Carol and Julie's first meeting took place after the two women had both completed Broadway performances. Carol joked that their mutual contacts "didn't stand a chance" when all four of them met up for dinner one night. "Julie and I never stopped talking," Carol said. "We just, it was like we've known each other forever. And, so that's since 1961 we've known each other."

Naturally, it would've been a crime not to have these two talented best friends create some sort of magic together, so Carol and Julie happily obliged the loving public with their first special together a year after their fateful first meeting. Of course, the Julie and Carol at Carnegie Hall special won an Emmy. Because of course. Do you expect anything less from these two icons?

Carol and Julie went on to reunite for the 1971 special Julie and Carol at Lincoln Center. Their 1989 special, Julie and Carol: Together Again, is available to watch on YouTube. The two besties have also been spotted on the red carpet supporting each other at various events honoring each other, including the March 2023 red carpet premiere of the NBC special Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love — a tribute to Carol's life and work in honor of her 90th birthday on April 26, 2023.

Julie, who appears in the NBC tribute to Carol, told People (via the same report), "From day one, we both seem to know and understand where each one of us is coming from ... Although we come from different countries, we recognized in each other things that were of mutual understanding."