Caroline Stanbury Denies Being "Involved" in Chanel and Lesa's Feud: "That's on Them" (EXCLUSIVE)

In August 2024, Andy Cohen confirmed The Real Housewives of Dubai will begin filming its Season 2 reunion. It's hard to believe the season is winding down, considering all of the messiness fans are still being exposed to as the season continues. The mid-season episodes showed the cast in Bali, where a bombshell further drove a wedge between BFFs Chanel Ayan and Lesa Milan. Chanel and Lesa were inseparable during RHODubai Season 1, but, unfortunately, not anymore.

Article continues below advertisement

The relationship soured in Season 2 when Ayan ended her feud with Caroline Stanbury after the Season 1 reunion. Since choosing to forgive one another, Caroline has been caught in the middle of their friendship, especially once she spilled the tea that Ayan shared a voice note of Lesa's conversation with Sara Al Madani where Sara said she was "not a fan" of Caroline Brooks when Sara was really throwing shade at newbie Taleen Marie.

Although the voice note-gate started with Stanbury, she didn't mean to separate the former dynamic duo further. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, she shared she's not to blame for their feud.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Bravo (l-r): Lesa Milan and Chanel Ayan

Caroline Stanbury said she was "never involved" in Chanel Ayan and Lesa Milan's 'RHODubai' feud

When Lesa discovered Ayan shared her voice note with "Stanbury of all people," she questioned if her friend was now more loyal to Stanbury than she was to her. During their dinner in Bali, Caroline stepped in and confirmed Ayan hadn't told her the voice note was from Lesa. In a confessional, she said she would've never said anything had she known it was Lesa and shadily asked for Brooks's "fantasy private jet" to escape to Dubai.

Article continues below advertisement

The drama in Bali was one of the reasons Ayan and Lesa ended their decade-long friendship. And while Caroline used her best "bone collector" skills at the dinner, she isn't gloating at the demise of what they had.

Article continues below advertisement

"That's on them," Caroline said about her co-stars. "I didn't want to get involved in that. I've never been involved in that." Caroline added that while many viewers — and Lesa — believe Ayan chose to prioritize their budding friendship, she teased there will be more to the story. "It looks that way," she added. "But keep watching the season."

Caroline Stanbury said there's no hope for her and Lesa Milan ever resolving their feud.

While Ayan apologized to Lesa for their fight over the shared voice note, there's still more to see regarding the deterioration of their friendship. However, she and Caroline made up and are still friends, as they attended Watch What Happens Live together the same day the Bali blowup aired.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Bravo

Whether Lesa and Ayan resolve their issues, Caroline and Lesa are in no danger of doing the same, as she's accepted their relationship is too far gone. "I don't see me and Lesa [being friends], she shared. "We've tried quite a few times, really being friends. We don't really have much in common. It's not something that I really see happening."