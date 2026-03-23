What Is Carrie Anne Fleming's Cause of Death? The Actor Has Passed Away at 51 "It was a great privilege to have known Carrie." By Tatayana Yomary Published March 23 2026, 10:39 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/@Jim Beaver

Another day, another Hollywood star who has died. It’s with a heavy heart that we share the news of actor Carrie Anne Fleming’s death. She was only 51. Carrie, known for her roles in iZombie and Supernatural, had her death officially announced by her rep on March 22, 2026, following a social media statement from a former co-star.

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As fans and supporters sit with the loss, many have multiple questions. Carrie, who was 51 when she passed, was obviously quite young. That said, since there were no reports of her dealing with any illnesses, fans are shocked. So, what was the cause of Carrie Anne Fleming’s death? Here’s everything that we know.

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What was Carrie Anne Fleming’s cause of death?

According to People, the actor passed away due to complications from breast cancer. Her rep shared with the outlet that Carrie transitioned in Canada on Feb. 26, 2026. However, she was surrounded by loved ones during the process.

"She died peacefully with her loved ones by her side," the representative said. "It was a great privilege to have known Carrie. She was a beautiful soul, inspiring, and above all, kind. She will be greatly missed."

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This announcement follows a March 1 lengthy Facebook post made by Carrie’s Supernatural co-star, Jim Beaver, who played her husband on the series.

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“We ran lines of dialogue together in my trailer and talked for hours that first day, and the electricity between us was practically visible,” Jim wrote. “She was a powerhouse of vitality and goodwill and amazingly good nature, with a rapturous laugh and an utterly adorable personality that didn't seem to have an off switch. I was so in love, I think my eyes turned silver. She seemed to think I was worth hanging around with, too.”

He concluded his post by sharing that he loved Carrie and bever thought he would experience a great loss twice. “She got me like only one other person really, truly ever has. Except for my love for her, I'm not sure if I would have been good for her,” Jim wrote. “But she was terribly good for me. I never thought my heart could break so badly more than once. But it has. But, oh, the two torches I carry — what bright, bright light they shed.”

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Carrie Anne Fleming has earned nearly 50 acting credits throughout her career.

After completing her studies at Victoria's Kaleidoscope Theatre and the Kidco Theatre Dance Company, she entered the entertainment industry with a role in the 1994 TV movie Viper, in which she played herself.

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She went on to land roles in other films, including 1996’s Happy Gilmore and 1997’s Moment of Truth: Into the Arms of Danger, before steadily appearing in various TV series. From 2005’s Bloodsuckers to the CW’s iZombie through the late 2010s, Carrie found her calling in the horror genre.

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Still, she switched gears from time to time, appearing in several TV movies and feature films. In fact, her final project, Into the Unseen, features the storyline of “a young woman, trapped in an emotionally abusive relationship with a narcissistic online influencer, must confront the buried roots of her childhood trauma through a guided psychedelic experience to finally break the cycle of abuse,” per IMDb. The project was completed in 2025, but there is no information on a release date at this time.