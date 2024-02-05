Home > Television > Reality TV > Cartel Crew The 'Cartel Crew' Cast Is Still in the Public Eye in Different Ways Fans loved the 'Cartel Crew' until the series came to a halt in 2021. All of the stars are onto some new projects, including an impending lawsuit. By Alex West Feb. 5 2024, Published 8:42 a.m. ET Source: VH1

The cartel isn't just something out of the movies. People in the real world have ties to the illegal drug selling scheme and plenty of them wish they could shake that difficult past. Cartel Crew was VH1's attempt to show the world what it's truly like living in that world.

In 2019, the show premiered and it lasted three seasons. Within that time, fans got a different perspective and a look at people whose families were once connected to the cartel. So, where is the Cartel Crew cast now? Keep reading for all of the details.

Michael Blanco

A recent resurgence of the show came as Netflix released the drama series Griselda which follows the life of Griselda Blanco. Her son, Michael Blanco, went on the reality show, giving fans a glimpse of his life. Nowadays, he runs his lifestyle brand, Pure Blanco, and takes issue with Netflix's choice to talk about his mother.

He's bringing a lawsuit against the streaming service “Netflix, as we’ve alleged, is using these ideas that were part of interviews that were memorialized, and writings and notes,” his attorney told NBC. “Nobody else could have those ideas, and nobody else could have those stories.”

Marie Ramirez De Arellano

Marie Ramirez De Arellano is Michael's wife, so she's sort of in the same boat. They're still married and will need to keep a unified front in this lawsuit. While she has shaken her ties from the cartel, Marie is still pretty supportive of the cannabis industry. She was announced as a guest judge for the 2024 Women's Canna Awards

Kat "Tatu Baby" Flores

Before she was on Cartel Crew, Kat became popular for her time on Ink Masters. The cartel show gave a deeper look into her life, but tattooing has always been one of her priorities. Tatu Baby is still inking people and has gained millions of followers on social media.

Stephanie Acevedo

Stephanie Acevedo has taken her time to fully embrace more parts of entertainment: music and the social media star life. With 1 million followers on Instagram and even more across other platforms, she has fans begging for constant content. She has done some modeling and released some music. Stephanie is also married to Chris Ball.

Nicole Zavala

Nicole Zavala is running a different type of social media presence now. She makes a bit of money off of her OnlyFans page and people are loving it. Plus, she's really into beauty as she has gotten several plastic surgeries done and owns a shapewear company.

Carlos "Loz" Oliveros

Carlos "Loz" Oliveros left the show, so fans missed him dearly throughout Season 3. He was particularly close with Kat since they were both tattoo artists. When Carlos left her shop, he also left the show. Don't worry, he's still tattooing away.

Dayana Castellanos

Dayana Castellanos isn't quite as famous online as some of her co-stars, but she's still got a solid social media presence. Despite keeping out of the cartel business, Dayana still sells marijuana and she does it legally through her company Miracle Leaf.

Michael Zavala

Michael Zavala lives a much more put-together life than the rest of the cast. He has put a bit of distance between the rest of the crew's image. After all, he's an interior designer so branding and perspective come with the job. Most of his social media is filled with his designs, art, and concepts.

Salomé "Betty Idol" Jackson

Towards the end of the show, Salomé "Betty Idol" Jackson opens up about the loss of her sister who was shot. As she continues to heal and recover, Betty Idol is very active on social media, mostly doing a bit of modeling and brand placements, including with Fashion Nova.

Mike "Majix" Yuen

Majix considers himself an entrepreneur, according to his Instagram. His entire life seems to be focused on making money. Mike offers motivation to others who are looking to get rich and includes cannabis as part of his business strategy.

Ali Cabrera Tapia

