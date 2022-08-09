Meet the Bombshells Who Will Stir Things Up at Casa Amor on 'Love Island USA' Season 4
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Love Island USA Season 4.
Since Season 4 of Love Island USA premiered, the islanders have bonded, pied each other off, and stepped on toes to try to find lasting love. Things in the villa are about to be shaken up yet again once Casa Amor begins.
Casa Amor has become a quintessential part of any Love Island experience, and it happens about halfway through the season. When Casa Amor commences, the islanders are split up into a guys group, and a ladies group. One group heads to a new villa, aka Casa Amor, and the other remains in the main villa.
Six guy Bombshells and six female Bombshells then head to each villa to try to tempt the original islanders, and to potentially break up relationships.
The Casa Amor portion of the season is labeled as the ultimate relationship test, and the Bombshell arrivals could threaten to split up the strongest couples of the season.
Who are the Bombshells in the Casa Amor cast? Keep scrolling to find out who is joining Season 4, and to find out their ages.
1. Phoebe Siegel (21)
The Bombshell's ideal man is the Gossip Girl character, Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick), so there's a lot to unpack there. Phoebe is a student, and she's currently based in Ann Arbor, Mich.
2. Tigerlily Cooley (24)
Like many of the other Love Island USA stars, Tigerlily is living in Los Angeles. She's the CEO of Tenth House Agency, and her celebrity crushes are Cristiano Rinaldo and Maluma.
3. Avery Grooms (24)
Avery is a California girl through and through, and she's looking for a Ross Lynch lookalike.
4. Gabriella Kiszka (23)
The New Jersey native works in Pharmaceutical Sales, and she is looking for someone like Jacob Elordi. In her Love Island USA bio, Gabriella notes that she "once had a sugar daddy, but never gave him any sugar."
5. Chanse Corbi (21)
The medical student has a twin brother — but he won't be appearing on the show alongside her (looking at you, Bria and Chazz). Chanse is based in Orange County, and her celebrity crush is The Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder.
6. Gabriella "Bella" Barbaro (22)
The Long Island native has seen people use her photos before to catfish others on dating apps. Bella works in ad sales, she's not afraid to slide into DMs, and her celebrity crush is Harry Styles.
7. Tre Watson (26)
Tre hasn't officially stepped foot in the villa yet on the show, but he's already making waves as an ex-NFL player. Before an injury prematurely ended his career, Tre was on the rosters for the 49ers and the Eagles.
He now works as a youth football coach, and he's looking for someone like Sommer Ray.
8. Kyle Fraser (29)
The Buffalo resident works full-time as a wedding model. His celebrity crush is Teen Wolf actress Emily Bett Rickards.
9. Sam Kornse (24)
The Sales Rep lives in San Diego, and he once had a dalliance with a 50-year-old woman.
10. Chad Robinson (23)
The 23-year-old resides in Michigan, and his celebrity crush is Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney. Before Love Island USA, Chad was working as a bartender, and as a personal trainer.
11. Jordan Morello (28)
The personal trainer resides in Florida, and he previously published a cookbook. His ideal partner is someone like Jessica Biel.
12. Nic Birchall (22)
Nic hails from Venezuela and, like Courtney Boerner, he identifies as bisexual. He's working as a real estate agent in San Diego.
New episodes of Love Island USA Season 4 drop at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock on Tuesdays through Sundays.