Meet the Bombshells Who Will Stir Things Up at Casa Amor on 'Love Island USA' Season 4

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Love Island USA Season 4.

Since Season 4 of Love Island USA premiered, the islanders have bonded, pied each other off, and stepped on toes to try to find lasting love. Things in the villa are about to be shaken up yet again once Casa Amor begins.

Casa Amor has become a quintessential part of any Love Island experience, and it happens about halfway through the season. When Casa Amor commences, the islanders are split up into a guys group, and a ladies group. One group heads to a new villa, aka Casa Amor, and the other remains in the main villa.