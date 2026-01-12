Was Casey Anthony Seen on the Reality Show 'Members Only: Palm Beach?' "This is creepy." By Niko Mann Published Jan. 12 2026, 9:14 a.m. ET Source: Tik Tok / @TikTok creator @realmelzofbravo

Fans of the new reality show Members Only: Palm Beach say they saw Casey Anthony in a video clip shared online, and they are creeped out. People are still disturbed that she was acquitted of murdering her two-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony. Casey was acquitted in 2001 after being tried for aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter of a child, and first-degree murder. Caylee was killed in 2008.

Article continues below advertisement

Her remains were found in a wooded area in a laundry bag near her Orlando home several months after her death, per ABC News. Casey's mother called 911 after she couldn't get Casey to let her see Caylee. "I can't find my granddaughter," she exclaimed. "There's something wrong. ... I found my daughter's car today, and it smelled like there's been a dead body in the damn car." Casey was caught in a lie by the police after taking them on a wild goose chase after she claimed a nanny had Caylee.

Article continues below advertisement

The prosecution said that the little girl died from chloroform and duct tape placed over her face, possibly by accident. Casey gave several stories to the authorities, and people were angered after her acquittal. She kept a low profile for several years but joined TikTok in March and said she plans to use her personal experience to help other people who need legal assistance.

“I am a legal advocate,” she said in a video on March 1. "I am a researcher. I've been in the legal field since 2011 and in this capacity, I feel that it's necessary if I'm going to continue to operate appropriately." "The whole point of this is for me to begin to reintroduce myself,” she continued. "I'm doing this both personally for me, but in a professional capacity. Moving forward, the majority of what you will see will be me speaking in a professional capacity."

Article continues below advertisement

"My goal is to continue to help give a voice to people, to give people tools and resources that they can utilize so they actually know where they can turn to," she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Was Casey Anthony on 'Members Only: Palm Beach?'

TikTok creator @realmelzofbravo shared a video that claims Casey is on the reality show, and she was creeped out. She said cast member Janaye Robinson shared a still shot that included Casey in the comment section of a video she posted. "This is so creepy," @realmelzofbravo's video is captioned. "Is that her?" "Is that Casey Anthony?" she begins a she zoomed in on the shot.

"It totally could be. This is from Members Only: Palm Beach. Janaye posted this in the comment section of another video. She said, 'No one's saying anything about Casey Anthony, though?'"

Article continues below advertisement