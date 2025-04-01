Jackie O or Just Tacky? Casey DeSantis’s Gloves Spark a Fashion Debate "She's always trying to give Jackie O, but she's not even giving Jackie ABCDEFG." By Jennifer Farrington Published April 1 2025, 4:35 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@caseydesantis

First Lady of Florida Casey DeSantis has certainly caught the public’s eye for both her political role and efforts, as well as her often-controversial husband, Governor Ron DeSantis. While she has earned some praise, not all the attention she gets is positive, especially when it comes to her fashion choices. Specifically, her gloves. At the end of March 2025, Casey attended the Florida Heroes Reception in a rose-pink dress paired with black, elbow-length gloves.

She was giving off serious Jackie Kennedy (aka Jackie O) vibes, as Jackie was famously known for rocking gloves. They became so iconic that one pair even sold for $1,200 in 2018. But this wasn’t Casey’s first attempt at channeling that vintage style, which was a staple for formal events and operas. It’s an iconic look nonetheless, but based on the commentary on social media, it seems people have strong opinions on her gloves. Here’s what’s being said.

Casey DeSantis's gloves are getting a lot of attention, and not all of it is positive.

While there's no denying that dated styles often make a comeback (right now its bell bottoms and chunky platform sneakers), one thing that hasn't is elbow-length gloves. And while Casey is certainly brave for trying to incorporate them into her style, some folks just aren’t on board.

TikToker @itssuzannelambert basically dragged Casey’s fashion choices through the mud, Regina George-style, when she told people she liked their outfit or accessory but really hated it.

The TikToker highlighted multiple instances of Casey wearing the gloves, including during the 2023 State of the State address, where she wore the same rose-pink dress but swapped it out for white satin elbow-length gloves — at 11:30 a.m., no less, while everyone around her was dressed in fairly casual or business-casual attire.

While @itssuzannelambert said it was "cool" that Casey doesn’t consider the time of day, event, or overall aesthetic when making her fashion choices, it was clearly more of a dig than a compliment. What sealed the distaste for the gloves was when the TikToker quipped, "Casey prefers to carry out her fashion choices with reckless abandon, much like her husband Ron abandoned Floridians during the hurricanes." Now that definitely would’ve ended up in the burn book!

People aren't particularly fond of Casey DeSantis channeling Jackie O's style.

Not only are people calling out Casey DeSantis for wearing formal knee-length dresses while those around her are dressed casually, but they also argue that her attempt to channel Jackie O just isn’t landing.

"She's always trying to give Jackie O, but she's not even giving Jackie ABCDEFG," the TikToker quipped, and commenters echoed the sentiment. "Opera-length gloves with the tea-length dress is criminal, actually," TikToker @taylor_spiff wrote. Another person chimed in, adding, "Tacky-O strikes again."

Driving the criticism home, @CarlDillynson compared Casey’s pink dress and gloves combo to a Sims outfit selection: "Me when I press "randomize" on my Sims formal wear."

