Casey Means Announced Her Engagement on Her Newsletter — A Look at Her Love Life

"My dream man walked into my life, like the most natural and predictable and magical thing in the world."

Wellness influencer Casey Means built a massive following discussing metabolic health through her writing, podcast, and her brother, Calley Means's book, Good Energy. Her significant platform put her on President Donald Trump's radar. After Trump praised Dr. Janette Nesheiwat as his pick for surgeon general following his presidential election in November 2024, he surprisingly replaced Nesheiwat with Casey.

Casey's nomination as surgeon general raised questions about other facets of her life, including whether she's married or a mother. Here's everything we know.

Is Casey Means married?

As of this writing, Casey isn't married. However, the pseudoscience advocate shared with her audience that, after years of searching for love, she had become engaged to her "dream man." In her newsletter, Good Energy, Casey explained that losing her mother, Gayle Means, made romantic relationships difficult, as she would often cling to the person she was dating. She explained that working with a therapist to discuss issues like "inner-child” work, attachment styles, and boundary setting led her to find her fiancé.

"I went from believing there are 'no good men left out there' to realizing that I had not been ready for or prioritizing partnership," Casey wrote. "Simply put, I got spit out on the other end as a woman I enjoyed being a lot more: more free, more feminine, more spiritual, more happy, more calm, less angry, less triggered."

"And then, my dream man walked into my life, like the most natural and predictable and magical thing in the world," she added. "We are now engaged." Casey didn't share any of her beau's personal details or news of her engagement on her social media accounts, as she keeps her content focused on her professional life.

Does Casey Means have any kids?

Casey doesn't have any children of her own. However, she's living her best auntie life to her brother, Calley Means's child, Roarke, with whom he shares with his wife, Leslie Voorhees Means. The medical professional is also passionate about children's health, speaking out about them being prescribed weight loss drugs like Ozempic and developing healthier eating habits.

Is Casey Means a real doctor?

Casey's career keeps her busy, especially with her 2025 election as surgeon general. Trump's decision was criticized, namely because Casey, who he and his administration call "Dr. Casey," isn't an actual medical doctor.

According to her website, she holds a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from Stanford University, but not a doctor of medicine degree. She dropped our of her surgical residency before building her own pseudoscientific medical practice in Portland, Ore. Still, Trump raved the decision, stating he believed she was more than qualified for the job.

"Her academic achievements, together with her life’s work, are absolutely outstanding,” he wrote on Truth Social announcing his pick. “Dr. Casey Means has the potential to be one of the finest Surgeon Generals in United States History. Congratulations to Casey! Secretary Kennedy looks forward to working with Dr. Janette Nesheiwat in another capacity at HHS.”