Cassie Pens Letter to the Judge in Diddy's Sentencing — What Did She Say?

The star witness in Sean 'Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial, Cassie Ventura, has penned a letter to U.S. District Court Judge Arun Subramanian, the judge who is sentencing the music mogul on Oct. 3, 2025, per USA Today. Diddy was found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, but he was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, per CBS News.

Cassie filed a civil lawsuit against the music mogul back in 2023 and received a $20 million settlement, and she also testified at his trial that he forced her to participate in "freak off" sex parties and subjected her to physical abuse. Video footage of Diddy beating Cassie in a hotel was shared by CNN back in 2024. Cassie's letter to the judge was filed on Sept. 30, 2025, and she detailed her continued fear of Diddy.

Here's what Cassie's letter to the judge sentencing Diddy said.

Cassie admitted that she still has nightmares and flashbacks due to the trauma Diddy inflicted on her. "I still have nightmares and flashbacks on a regular, everyday basis, and continue to require psychological care to cope with my past," she wrote, adding that she and her family have moved out of New York. "My worries that Sean Combs or his associates will come after me and my family is my reality."

"I am so scared that if he walks free, his first actions will be swift retribution toward me and others who spoke up about his abuse at trial," she continued. "As much progress as I have made in recovering from his abuse, I remain very much afraid of what he is capable of and the malice he undoubtedly harbors toward me for having the bravery to tell the truth."

"While the defense attorneys at trial suggested that my time with Combs was akin to a 'great modern love story,' nothing could be further from the truth," she wrote. "Nothing about this story is great, modern, or loving — this was a horrific decade of my life stained by abuse, violence, forced sex, and degradation."

"I have been to rehab and have taken part in dozens of types of therapy modalities to confront, compartmentalize and cope with the horrific memories of sexual and emotional abuse I endured for nearly 10 years," she continued. "While what he did to me is always present, I am slowly learning how to live my life free of the fear and horrors I endured, and in doing so am fully devoted to my husband and my children."

She also pushed back on Diddy's lawyers' claims that he was a "changed man" and wrote "this disgusts me — he is not being truthful." "I know that who he was to me — the manipulator, the aggressor, the abuser, the trafficker — is who he is as a human," she wrote. "He has no interest in changing or becoming better. He will always be the same cruel, power-hungry, manipulative man that he is."

Cassie also noted that when she first accused Diddy back in 2023, he denied the allegations repeatedly and only admitted to hitting her after "video footage corroborated" her claims while noting that she was trapped "in over a decade of abuse."

"For over a decade, Sean Combs made me feel powerless and unimportant, but my experience was real, horrific, and deserves to be considered," she added. "While the jury did not seem to understand or believe that I engaged in freak-offs because of the force and coercion the defendant used against me, I know that is the truth, and his sentence should reflect the reality of the evidence and my lived experience as a victim."