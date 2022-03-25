Did Celina Smith and SteveWillDoIt Break Up? Fans Have Questions

Did Celina Smith and SteveWillDoIt Break Up? Fans Have QuestionsBy Stephanie Harper
Mar. 25 2022, Published 2:53 p.m. ET
Social media has been the backbone of the long-term relationship between SteveWillDoIt (real name: Stephen Deleonardis) and Celina Smith. They met as high school students and maintained their relationship for several years. Steve is super popular on YouTube with more than 4.43 million subscribers. Steve posts new videos every Tuesday, according to the header photo at the top of his page.
He has videos featuring Kodak Black, 6ix9ine, and other interesting individuals. As for Celina, she's a popular social media influencer with 1.1 million followers on Instagram. She’s got a knack for modeling and knows how to dress in some of the trendiest fashion pieces ever.
Together, it seemed that Steve and Celina were totally unstoppable. However, some fans are now wondering if the high school sweethearts are even still together anymore. So what's going on?
Did SteveWillDoIt and Celina break up?
Celina and Steve were rumored to have split in early 2020, but seemed to reunite at some point down the line, as Steve posted a video in October 2021 in which he he referred to her as his girlfriend.
As for why the two supposedly split in 2020, OtakuKart reports that Steve posted a very public — and very scathing — tweet back then about Celina cheating on him. He also apparently labeled her a clout chaser, which is one of the worst things you can call someone on social media in this day and age. But since Steve typically makes a lot of jokes with a sarcastic sense of humor, a lot of people have been unsure if his comments were actually serious or not.
So are the couple still together today? Going by their social media pages, it's unclear.
As of now, Celina has archived a lot of her Instagram posts, leaving only a few rows in total. One of the older pictures on her profile includes a sweet moment with Steve while wearing costumes — but it’s from October 2021. Everything she’s posted since then has been just her … all by herself. She’s either posing in bikinis, lingerie, or fancy club dresses. It doesn’t look like Steve is anywhere in sight though.
Meanwhile, Steve posted a video in December 2021 on his YouTube channel with Celina titled “My girlfriend is pregnant! (Baby Steve).” The video has raked in more than 3.6 million views from his curious subscribers.
It turned out Steve was trolling; he announced at the end of the video that Celina wasn't actually expecting
On Jan. 1, 2022, Steve posted a picture of himself with Celina on IG with a caption that seemed in line with the fake-pregnancy storyline. In the picture of Celina kissing his cheek, his caption says, “2022 is gonna be the best year ever. It will be a movie. We are gonna have 10010 new variants and aliens are going to come. Happy New Year’s. I love you guys. #HappyDad.”
Until Steve or Celina comes forward to speak up about their relationship status, it’s totally up in the air. It’s possible everything is totally fine with the young couple, or perhaps they are over and done with. This is a relationship mystery that hasn’t been solved as of now.