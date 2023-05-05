Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Source: Instagram/@chaneliman Wait, Is Chanel Iman Still Married? The Model Is Expecting Again With news of the model’s pregnancy, many wonder about her divorce status from her ex-partner and New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard. By Haylee Thorson May 5 2023, Updated 2:57 p.m. ET

One former Victoria’s Secret Angel’s love life has recently gone from zero to 100. On May 3, 2023, model Chanel Iman revealed that she and her boyfriend, New England Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, are having a baby.

However, with news of the model’s recent pregnancy, many wonder about her divorce status from her ex-partner and New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard. The duo called it quits in 2021, but the finalization didn’t come easy. Are they still legally married? Keep reading for what you need to know.

Source: Getty Images

Is Chanel Iman still married? The model filed for divorce in June 2021.

In June 2021, Chanel and Sterling filed for divorce after three years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences,” per Us Weekly. However, during their separation, the model wasted no time getting back out there. In April 2022, the Dope actor began dating Davon, and her ex’s mother had some thoughts.

When Chanel posted a photo of her new boyfriend, Davon, spending time with her children on Instagram, someone commented, “Blended [family], I love it,” prompting Sterling’s mother to reply, “Not yet, she is still married, get divorced!” But that didn’t stop Chanel and Davon from taking their relationship to the next level.

On May 3, Chanel took to Instagram to announce that she and her boyfriend of one year were expecting their first child together. “Our family is growing, and we are so excited to meet our new little one,” the model wrote alongside a stunning set of maternity photos. And five days before the happy couple’s pregnancy announcement, Chanel and Sterling finalized their divorce. According to The U.S. Sun, on April 28, 2023, a New Jersey judge signed off on their divorce, deeming them legally single.

What happened between Chanel Iman and her ex-husband, Sterling Shepard?

Source: Getty Images

In March 2018, Chanel tied the knot with New York Giants star Sterling in Beverly Hills. The model was 27, while the NFL player was 25. From there, the couple had two children: Cali Clay Shepard, 4, and Cassie Snow Shepard, 3. But after less than three years of marriage, the couple was ready to call it quits. According to court documents, Chanel and Sterling’s marital problems began early in December 2020. However, news of their divorce filing didn’t come to light until January 2022.

The former partners now share joint custody of their daughters, with Chanel insinuating that co-parenting is a walk in the park. “I'm a people person, so it's not very difficult for me to co-parent at all,” the model told Us Weekly.

When is Chanel Iman’s due date?

The news of Chanel’s third pregnancy surprised her followers — especially considering how far along she appears to be. On Instagram, the Victoria’s Secret Model posted a slideshow showing off her baby bump while her boyfriend, Davon, posed alongside her. “God is great! It’s all been a blessing,” Chanel wrote in her caption.