‘My 600-Lb Life’ Star Charity Pierce Died at Age 50 — Details on Her Cause of Death The TLC star's daughter, Charly Jo, confirmed the news of her death via a Facebook post. By Elizabeth Randolph Updated Jan. 29 2026, 11:18 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/@bestlilmama46

Fans of TLC's My 600-Lb Life are mourning another one of its stars. On Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, Charity Pierce, who appeared on the show during its earlier seasons, passed away. Charity was just 50 years old at the time of her death.

Since learning of her passing, those who watched her on TV want to know what led to her demise. Here's everything to know about Charity's cause of death.

What was Charity Pierce's cause of death?

Charity's cause of death hasn't been officially confirmed at the time of publishing. However, according to TMZ, a source said she was in hospice care for a month or two due to ongoing medical conditions. The conditions reportedly included lymphedema and fluid buildup in her lungs, and the latter could've been a contributing factor in her death.

Charity's death was confirmed on Facebook by her daughter, Charly Jo. On Jan. 28, 2026, Charly confirmed in a Facebook post that her mother had passed away. "I wasn't going to post about this," Charity's daughter wrote. "But.. the calling and the texting is making my head feel like it's on fire."

Charly added that "almost all immediate family knows" about her mother's death, which was another reason she felt comfortable posting about what happened. She also shared that Charity was reunited with some of the family members she lost. "My mom passed away today," Charly's post continued. "She's up with her momma and brother and sister, and she's finally at peace." "Fly high momma," the post continued. "I hope you know how much I love you and how grateful I was to be able to be by your side while you took your last breath."

Charity Pierce had one of the most memorable 'My 600-lb Life' stories.

Before her death, Charity appeared on Season 3 of My 600-lb Life. Her story in the series stood out for her determination to create a better life for herself. During her episode, she navigated several procedures, including improving her eating habits for her weight loss surgery, having multiple skin removal surgeries, and setbacks tied to infections and personal struggles. She also appeared on an episode of My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?, where she worked on her relationship with her loved ones, including Charly.

Although Charity's time on My 600-Lb Life was memorable, she continued to struggle with her health after the show ended. In addition to reportedly having lymphedema and lung complications before she died, according to her 2020 Facebook post, she also navigated a kidney cancer diagnosis in her later years. "To update everyone.. I found out at Christmas time that I have kidney cancer," Charity posted in March 2020. "It devastated me bc my mom passed away from brain cancer. So, since Christmas, I’ve had high anxiety and lots of panic attacks."

"After lots of testing and a million doctor appointments, they figured out the cancer was only in my kidney," she continued. "The next step was to get my kidney removed as soon as possible before it had a chance to spread to other organs in my body. So on March 2 my kidney was removed. And now I’m recovering at home, trying to heal. I just hope the future has something good in store." Charity didn't provide any more public updates on her kidney cancer recovery, though it doesn't seem to be what caused her demise.