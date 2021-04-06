Charles Sobhraj aka "The Serpent" Was Married Before Meeting Marie-Andrée Leclerc

Set in the 1970s, The Serpent tells the gripping tale of a notorious criminal, Charles Sobhraj (nicknamed the "Bikini Killer" and "The Serpent"), who targeted Western tourists eager to explore the Hippie Trail in Asia.

The Serpent focuses on Sobhraj's thirties — charting how he and his then-lover and partner in crime, Marie-Andrée Leclerc, carried out various criminal activities. But so, who was Sobhraj married to before? Here's what you should know about his first wife.