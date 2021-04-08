Charles Sobhraj Is Said to Have Committed More Murders Than He Was Convicted Of

Other people whose deaths were believed to have been at the hands of Sobhraj or his associates often died by drug overdoses, which Sobhraj would claim were accidental. As a sometimes drug dealer, it wasn't uncommon for him to get his hands on a variety of drugs that individuals could overdose on. It is believed he may have purposely drugged tourists to rob them and that sometimes, they died as a result.

One woman who authorities theorized was another one of Sobhraj's victims was a Seattle tourist by the name of Teresa Knowlton, whose body was found floating in the Gulf of Thailand. Another victim many think was pegged to Sobhraj's life of crime was Vitali Hakim.

His burnt body was discovered on a road near a resort where Sobhraj was staying near the Gulf of Thailand. However, because he was only formally convicted of the other murders, Sobhraj's guilt (or innocence) in these additional deaths has so far never been proven.