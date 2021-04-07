Ajay Chowdhury's Disappearance Has Baffled People for Decades

The BBC One and Netflix true crime drama miniseries The Serpent describes in detail the life and crimes of Ajay Chowdhury and his accomplice, Charles Sobhraj, who used scams and thievery to get their hands on gems, money, and other valuable items from tourists all over Asia.

When Chowdhury was found to be missing, however, things took an unexpected turn in the pair's life of crime, which included Sobhraj's girlfriend at the time, Marie-Andrée Leclerc.