Charlie and Brooke Puth Welcomed a Baby and Named Them After a Beloved Musical Influence This baby won the lullaby jackpot. By Risa Weber Updated March 25 2026, 2:50 p.m. ET Source: MEGA / Instagram @charlieputh

The singer, songwriter, and producer Charlie Puth, known for the 2015 hit "See You Again" as well as "One Call Away" and "Left and Right," welcomed a bundle of joy into the world on March 13, 2026. Charlie announced the pregnancy in October 2025 in the music video for his song "Changes," per Parade.

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Charlie and his wife, Brooke, celebrated the birth of their child with a joint Instagram post that showed pictures of their new baby as well as snapshots and polaroids of the new parents. They also revealed that the baby is named after one of Charlie's beloved musical influences.

Source: Instagram / @charlieputh

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Charlie Puth's baby is named after a Beatles song.

In the new parents' Instagram post, the couple shared a photo of the baby on a blanket that is embroidered with the name "Jude." Charlie's caption simply said, "Hey Jude" with a heart and the date of his baby's birth. In an Instagram story, the musician announced the baby's full name: Jude Crawford Puth (per Parade). He also posted an adorable video of himself playing "Hey Jude" on the piano for his newborn baby.

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John Lennon's son Julian (nicknamed "Jude") inspired the Beatles song, which, in turn, inspired Charlie's name choice, according to Yahoo Entertainment.

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Charlie referenced The Beatles' song "Hey Jude" in a video where he argues that AI will never be able to triumph over human-made music because human mistakes and imperfections make some songs the masterpieces that they are.

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Another Beatles song that influenced Charlie is "Yellow Submarine." He told Howard Stern that the way The Beatles recorded the song "Yellow Submarine" inspired the way he wrote and recorded "Left and Right." He wanted the way people hear the vocals in the song in different ears to exemplify someone taking up all of his brain.

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Charlie said that he wants a "normal life" for his child.

On The Tonight Show, Charlie told Jimmy Fallon that he doesn't want to be constantly travelling and touring with the baby. "I always want to make sure that I’m there for baby ... wanna make sure that the baby has a normal life, and we’ll have the big headphones onstage, behind stage, and hopefully I can wave to baby."

He added that touring is not a natural thing, and he doesn't want the baby to have to travel on airplanes "constantly." " I can just tell that’s not gonna be sustainable, so we’ll do it where it makes sense, but I just want the most normal life for my child possible," he said. Charlie also told Jimmy, "I hope baby likes music because it's the only thing I'm good at."

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Charlie Puth married his hometown sweetheart.

Charlie and his wife, Brooke Sansone (now Brooke Puth), grew up together in New Jersey. Brooke told Vogue that their fathers even went to elementary school together. Brooke and Charlie were first linked romantically in 2022, according to Entertainment Weekly, and they got married two years later, at Charlie's Montecito home in September of 2024.