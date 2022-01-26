Now that most NFL teams have begun their offseason, many players are doing the kind of rehab that is necessary to maintain a career in the NFL. Following a recent tweet from Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool, many are wondering whether he's undergone surgery and whether he was injured during the season.Was Chase Claypool injured during the season?In a recent tweet, Chase recapped his sophomore season and included four pictures from the season. "It is when I persevere through struggle that I strengthen," Chase wrote in the tweet. "It is when challenged to my core that I learn the depth of who I am. Year 2 officially in the books."The most notable photo in Chase's tweet, for obvious reasons, was a picture of him in a hospital bed with protective foam covering his right arm. This led many to wonder whether Chase was injured at some point during the season. His name didn't show up on the Steelers' injury report with an injury to his hand, arm, or wrist, so some are puzzled by the photo.The only time he showed up on the injury report was during the middle of the season for an injury to his toe. Chase has not clarified the reasons for his surgery, and only included the image as part of that year-end tweet. When comparing his second year to his first, it's clear that Chase's performance declined significantly, and it's possible that issues with his arm could be one of the reasons why.Details around Chase's injury are still unclear.It's unclear whether this possible injury was something that Chase was struggling through all season, or whether it only occurred closer to the end of the year. In his post-season press conference, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that he did not anticipate any "significant" off-season surgeries, which makes Chase's photo feel even more mysterious.It is of course unclear whether Chase's surgery could be defined as "significant" or not, but it doesn't seem like the kind of medical intervention that will intervene with his next season. Chase is expected to be ready by training camp, and may spend the next few months recovering from his surgery so that he's back in top form later in 2022.Fans are eager to know whether Chase was hurt for the entire season.Immediately after seeing Chase's tweet, many league observers and Steelers fans wanted to know whether he had been injured for the entire season. Chase has yet to respond to any of the questions about his injury, and while the vast majority of the responses focused on the hospital image, others offered him more general well wishes as he prepares for the next season.Given the fact that Chase's injury has not been disclosed elsewhere, it seems likely that it is relatively minor. It's possible, though, that the surgery will help to improve his performance as he enters into his third year with the league. Only time will tell on that front.