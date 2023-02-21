Distractify
Chase Demoor
Source: Getty Images

Chase DeMoor Was Rumored to Be Dating a Certain Content Creator Before 'Perfect Match'

Tatayana Yomary - Author
By

Feb. 21 2023, Published 4:03 p.m. ET

The reality TV dating world continues to blossom with the inception of new shows. Over the years, Netflix has put its hat in the ring with a slew of shows including Too Hot to Handle and its newest addition, Perfect Match.

Streamers that have watched both shows are probably familiar with Chase DeMoor. Chase, who is known for his interesting way of wooing the ladies, has made quite an impression on Perfect Match — and not in a good way.

However, word on the street is that Chase is already in a relationship with a certain content creator. Given that Chase claims that he’s ready to find his special someone on Perfect Match, fans have questions. So, who is Chase DeMoor dating?

Here’s the 4-1-1.

Gabrielle Moses and Chase DeMoor
Source: Instagram/@gabrielle_moses

Gabrielle Moses and Chase DeMoor

Chase DeMoor was rumored to be dating content creator Gabrielle Moses.

Folks that are late to the party may be surprised to learn that Chase is rumored to be dating Gabrielle Moses.

According to The Healthy Journal, Chase and Gabrielle were rumored to be dating sometime in 2022. The pair posted content with each other on their respective platforms, which caused relationship rumors to surface.

In particular, Gabrielle posted a short clip of herself with Chase in January 2022. In the clip, Chase and Gabrielle talked about going kayaking and encountering an issue with a couple.

And of course, fans in the comments started to question if the pair were an item.

However, neither Chase nor Gabrielle confirmed the suspicions of fans in the comment section. Interestingly, Gabrielle currently follows Chase on Instagram, but Chase is not following her as of writing.

It’s safe to assume that Gabrielle and Chase do not have any romantic connections at this time — especially since he appeared on Perfect Match, which was filmed in March 2022.

Chase Demoor
Source: Getty Images

Who is Chase DeMoor dating now?

As of now, it’s not clear if Chase is dating anyone at the moment. For starters, Chase is known to be a major flirt. That said, it’s hard to tell if he's just flirting with beautiful women or if there are actual feelings behind his actions.

Not to mention, Chase is known for sharing content with multiple women, including Anne-Sophie from Season 1 of Perfect Match who he played like a fiddle to secure a spot in the house.

That said, Chase seems to have chemistry with Georgia, but with the way he’s playing the game, there’s no way to tell if he’ll leave the house coupled up or disgraced and single.

Watch Perfect Match on Netflix.

