The Disney Plus Reboot of 'Cheaper by the Dozen' Is Based on a True Story... Kind Of

It's safe to say that Disney Plus is on a roll with the reboots in 2022. Along with the premiere of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, the network also announced news that franchises like Ice Age and Avatar would be returning to a small screen near you.

The latest to join the lineup of revamps is the 2022 Disney Plus original film Cheaper by the Dozen, which premiered on the platform on March 18. Inspired by the semi-autobiographical novel by the same name, the movie follows Paul and Zoe Baker as they navigate modern-day parenting while managing the family business.

However, the Bakers are much different than the Gilbreths, the real family that Cheaper by the Dozen is based on.