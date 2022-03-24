Chef Ryan McKeown Shared How His Father's Death Influenced His Cooking on 'Below Deck Down Under'

While fans of the Below Deck franchise expect fiery chefs to be in the galley each season, Below Deck Down Under star Chef Ryan McKeown might just be one of the most outspoken additions to date. From the start, the M/Y Thalassa chef has continually expressed his desire to put forth minimal effort when it comes to the variety of food options he puts out, until the guests say otherwise.

Plus, he's also clashed with Chief Stew Aesha Scott, the only familiar face on the series, who was previously a fan favorite on Below Deck Mediterranean.