Chord Overstreet’s Parents Are a Big Part of the Actor’s Life and It's Beyond Sweet
Actor Chord Overstreet may be a star, appearing in the holiday Netflix film Falling for Christmas with Lindsay Lohan, but he is still very close with his family, including his parents and five siblings.
The actor, best known for his Glee days, often pays homage to his mom, makeup artist Julie Miller, and his dad, country singer Paul Overstreet, on Instagram.
Chord Overstreet's parents supported and inspired him.
On Mother’s Day of 2022, Chord wrote a very sweet post to Julie, and shared a series of images of her. “I couldn’t be more grateful for that and all the sacrifices you continue to make for all of us kids. There is truly no one like you! Love you so so much!!” the actor wrote in part.
Meanwhile, Chord’s dad is no stranger to working with celebrities. According to Paul’s website, he has won two Grammys and penned ditties for country legends like Randy Travis, Blake Shelton, and Kenny Chesney, to name a few.
Us Weekly notes that Chord’s dad turned his famous son onto music, and the Falling for Christmas star can play piano, guitar, bass, and drums. However, he is not the only musical son in the family — more on that in a moment.
Chord’s touching Instagram post to his dad on his last birthday drives home the closeness of this family. “Can’t say enough how grateful I am to have you as a role model in my life,” the actor wrote in part, adding, “God truly broke the mold when he made you. Your generosity and kindness, sense of humor, talent, character and heart are like no other. Love you so much.”
Chord Overstreet has five siblings.
The Falling for Christmas star is one of six kids, some of whom also have musically inspired names. There’s his older brother, Nash, who plays guitar in a band called Hot Chelle Rae.
The brothers share one older sister, named Summer, as well as three younger sisters, who are Harmony, Skye, and Charity, per PopSugar.
Chord Overstreet Loved Making ‘Falling for Christmas’
On IMDb, Chord and Lindsay’s new holiday Netflix flick is described as an unexpected love story that throws together “a young and newly engaged heiress,” played by the Mean Girls alum, and a “handsome lodge owner,” played by Chord.
As it turns out, Chord was all about the idea of making a Christmas film. “I read the script and it was really fun and warm and just feel good and Lindsay's great. So it was just an easy no-brainer for me,” he told Nylon.
The actor noted why he loved the holiday vibe of the movie: “Everybody's in a great mood at all times. You can't film anything with Christmas and be upset that you're in that spirit two months before Christmas hits.”