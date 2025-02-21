Hall of Famer Chris Bosh Has Embraced New Opportunities Since His Early Retirement At just 31 years old, Chris Bosh was forced to retire from the NBA. By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 21 2025, 10:12 a.m. ET Source: Mega

During his 14 years in the NBA, former professional basketball player Chris Bosh cemented his legacy as one of the best players of his generation. Not only that, but the 11-time NBA All-Star is also widely considered one of the greatest power forwards in basketball history.

A two-time NBA champion, Chris Bosh was sadly forced to retire in 2017 due to a career-ending health issue. Given that it's been quite some time since his retirement, many fans wonder: Where is Chris Bosh now? Here's an update on what he's up to these days.



What is Chris Bosh doing now?

Since his career was cut short due to a career-ending illness, Chris Bosh played his final NBA game on Feb. 9, 2016. Initially hopeful for a return to the Miami Heat in the 2016-17 season, Bosh continued to battle health issues, and in June 2017, the team ultimately waived him.

In February 2018, Bosh announced he was on the comeback trail, keeping the possibility of an NBA return alive. However, a year later, on February 12, he revealed that he would no longer pursue his NBA career, choosing instead to retire when the Heat retired his jersey.



On March 26, 2019, the Heat honored Bosh by retiring his No. 1 jersey, marking the official end of his remarkable basketball career. In 2021, he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, solidifying his place among the sport's greats. Though his competitive playing days are officially over, Chris has remained connected to basketball. In 2024, the Olympic gold medalist played in his former Heat teammate Goran Dragic's farewell game in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Beyond the court, though, Chris has ventured into several creative pursuits. Since 2017, he's explored music production, even co-producing Gucci Mane's song "Miss My Woe." He later founded Daddy Jack Records, through which he released his own music, including "Different Kind of Beautiful."

Chris also made his mark in the entertainment industry, voicing the character Heimdall in a 2014 episode of Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. He also briefly appeared on shows like Entourage, Jessie, and Parks and Recreation. In June 2021, he published his book Letters to a Young Athlete. In the field of philanthropy, Chris founded the Chris Bosh Foundation in 2004, motivated by the challenges he faced growing up. The foundation focuses on promoting sports and education for young people.

Why did Chris Bosh retire?

We've already mentioned that Chris Bosh retired early, but you might be wondering, "Why did he retire so young?" Well, the answer lies in his battle with blood clots, specifically deep vein thrombosis. On Feb. 21, 2015, Chris was sidelined for the remainder of the NBA season after a blood clot was found in one of his lungs.

I miss Chris Bosh everyday. I hate that he didn’t get to leave in his own terms. That blood clot stuff is no joke. Wemby is so young and full of potential. — SUPERBOWLCHAMP (@TwinOfTiger) February 20, 2025

He made a return for the 2015-2016 season, but after the 2016 All-Star break, another blood clot forced him to miss more games. With growing concerns from doctors and the Miami Heat organization about the risks of the recurring condition, Chris was advised to sit out the rest of the season.

And so, at just 31 years old, Chris Bosh was ultimately forced to retire. He opened up about his retirement in an August 2024 interview with BasketNews.com, revealing how challenging it was to cope with the loss of his career.





"It was the death of my career ... Any time dealing with loss and death, you go through grief. I had to do that for a few years." pic.twitter.com/vqvgx2AktA — Mindaugas Bertys (@the_mindaugas) August 24, 2024

"It was very tough. It was the death of my career, to be honest," Chris told the outlet. "Any time dealing with loss and death and stuff like that, you go through grief. I had to do that for a few years. I got over it. I believe it made me stronger. It made me focus on being more of a father."