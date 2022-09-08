Hilarious Chris Pine Memes to Help Us Get Through the 'Don't Worry Darling' Press Drama

There's certainly a lot to worry about, darling, and actor Chris Pine is practically an innocent bystander in the mess that is the Don't Worry Darling press tour. Let's break things down for a quick moment.

Director and actress Olivia Wilde and lead Florence Pugh are allegedly feuding for a few reasons. Florence feels the film is wrongfully hyper-sexualized in its advertising, while Olivia is pushing for the film to highlight innate "female hunger." Plus, Olivia was seemingly too concerned with her blooming romance with costar and worldwide superstar Harry Styles to fully attend to her directorial duties.