Rob McElhenney Transformed His Body Several Times for 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

In the same interview with Men's Health, Rob also addressed previous allegations regarding steroids.

"I'm not going to get into the medical science of it. Increased levels of testosterone is just a cross I have to bear," Rob said. "Some men just have elevated levels of testosterone. If you look at Kumail and if you look at me, you'd be like, 'Well, sure, those two guys must have elevated levels of testosterone naturally because they are just alpha-dog monsters."