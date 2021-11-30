'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn's Husband Has an Impressive Net Worth

It was teamed up with over 50,000 restaurants in its prime with nearly 9 million active users logging in to order their meals.

Prior to selling the company, Christian made a living as a software engineer from 2001 to 2007 with a company called Cisco. After his deal with GrubHub went through, he didn’t need to return back to a life of software engineering at all. He was able to simply retire! He met Christine through a mutual friend around the time that Christian happened to be looking for a new home — which real estate agent Christine helped him find.