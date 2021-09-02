A Candid Look at Christina Haack's Struggle With Multiple Autoimmune Diseases

As the star of HGTV's Flip or Flop and Christina on the Coast, Christina Haack has solidified herself as one of the most prominent stars in television's home-renovation space, and has become quite a well-known public figure. Whether it is for her remarkable work on television, raising three kids and two dogs, or the myriad of other titles she has taken on over the years, it's clear that Christina is a woman of many talents.

Beyond her hard professional endeavors, Christina battles several autoimmune diseases that have taken a profound toll on her over time. So, what exactly do we know about her illnesses and what has she shared with the public about her struggles? Keep reading for all of the details.

Christina Haack has been open about her struggles with autoimmune diseases in the past.

Back in January 2020, Christina and her then-husband Ant Anstead sat down for a since-deleted Instagram Live video in which she admitted to battling two different autoimmune diseases. Fans immediately asked for details in the comments and she explained what each was and how it affects her.

The HGTV star told fans that she was diagnosed with Hashimoto's Disease, a condition that affects the thyroid gland, as well as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a disorder that is caused by a reproductive hormone imbalance. Christina detailed her specific symptoms by telling fans that eating certain foods causes her skin to flare up. She also added that the women who suffer from autoimmune diseases often go into physical shock after giving birth.

As for how she fends off the symptoms of these diseases, Christina told fans that a regimen of supplements is "key for me to feeling my best. I take a ton of supplements and [NatureWise] is my go-to brand." She adds, "This brand reflects my healthy lifestyle — their supplements are clean, all-natural, gluten-free, and non-GMO. They also ensure all their ingredients are organically and sustainably sourced whenever possible," per PopSugar.

Beyond the supplements, Christina said she was receiving vitamin injections from her doctors. She commended the medical professionals helping her and said their assistance has given her the opportunity to live "the best life possible" despite the odds against her.