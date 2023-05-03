Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Source: Getty Images Handbag Designer Christine Baumgartner Is a Proud Mother of a Small Brood How many children does Christine Baumgartner have? The handbag designer, who filed for divorce from Kevin Costner, has a small brood with the actor. By Tatayana Yomary May 3 2023, Published 10:47 a.m. ET

Living life as the spouse of an A-list actor comes with folks wanting to learn the ins and outs of your relationship. And of course, this common practice applies to Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner. Christine, who is a handbag designer, married the Yellowstone actor in 2004. The two were pretty open about their relationship over the years, so folks were shocked to learn that Christine filed for divorce from Kevin in May 2023.

Unfortunately, the dissolution of marriage can be very messy, especially when you consider splitting assets and juggling children. So, how many kids does Christine Baumgartner have? Here’s the full scoop.

Source: Getty Images

Christine Baumgartner shares three children with Kevin Costner.

Although Kevin Costner has children from other relationships — four to be exact — the actor decided to expand his family with Christine throughout their marriage. Christine has three children with Kevin: Cayden Wyatt (born in 2007), Hayes Logan (born in 2009), and Grace Avery (born in 2010).

Source: Getty Images Kevin and Christine with kids Grace, Hayes, and Cayden in 2019

Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce from Kevin Costner after 18 years of marriage.

And another Hollywood marriage bites the dust. Per People, Christine filed for divorce from Kevin Costner after 18 years of marriage. "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," the actor’s representative said in a statement to People. "We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

The publication reports that the divorce paperwork was officially submitted on May 1, 2023. And while most folks were surprised that the couple ended up going their separate ways, this is not the first time their union has been in a rocky place.

In a May 2020 interview with Extra, the Waterworld actor shared that Christine gave him an ultimatum after dating for six years in regards to having children. “We did go through that moment,” Kevin said regarding Christine’s ultimatum. “She said, 'If you are going to be with me, you need to know that kids are at the end of the road for me with you if that's going to happen.’"

Kevin continued, “It’s unusual that someone puts the news out right there the first day. And it took me about six years to get there.” He went on to share that while he was worried about the idea of one day being divorced with kids again, he then realized: "I'm not going to lose her because I'm afraid."

Source: Getty Images