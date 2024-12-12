Christopher Wray's Law Enforcement Career Has Led to a Substantial Net Worth The FBI director has a lot of money, but not from his government work. By Joseph Allen Published Dec. 12 2024, 11:28 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Donald Trump's election comes with the understanding that he will smash through many of the norms that have historically governed most presidents. FBI directors usually sit for 10-year terms, but Trump was planning to fire Christopher Wray, the current FBI director (whom he appointed during his first term) in favor of another nominee.

Following the news that Wray was going to be replaced, Wray for some reason decided to do the future president a favor and resign from his post before Trump even took office. Following the news that he would be resigning from the FBI, many want to know what Christopher Wray's net worth is. Here's what we know.

What is Christopher Wray's net worth?

Wray's net worth is between $20 and $40 million, according to The Wall Street Journal. Before he was appointed FBI director, Wray was working as a lawyer with the firm King & Spalding, and he had apparently made $9.2 million in the 18 months before he was appointed the FBI director. As FBI director, he makes $172,000/year, but he made most of his money during his work as a private lawyer.

Some people see Christopher Wray's resignation as anticipatory obedience.

Trump has already signaled that he wants to appoint Kash Patel as director of the FBI in his second term. Patel, a devout Trump loyalist who has already built out an "enemies list" of people he wants to investigate, would be a worrying pick for such a powerful position in part because his loyalties reside with Trump and not with the long-standing traditions of the FBI and American democracy.

Firing the FBI director is supposed to be a big deal, and it was in 2017 when Trump took exactly that step in firing James Comey. He appointed Wray as his replacement, and now, Wray has decided to resign instead of fighting for his job and extracting a political cost from Trump for having to fire him. Some people see this as "anticipatory obedience," a term coined by historian Timothy Snyder. It essentially means obeying a potential autocrat before they have even given an order.