Why Did 'Pawn Stars' "Chumlee" Remove His Wife's Photos From Instagram?

Chumlee first started dating photographer Olivia at the beginning of 2016, when she was a student at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The couple got engaged in May 2018 in Waikiki, where — according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal — Chumlee proposed with a 1.5-karat diamond ring. They held a pre-wedding party in March of the following year, and reportedly tied the knot in Hawaii that May.

"It’s beautiful. I already feel like I’m married," Chumlee said to the Review-Journal the day after the pre-wedding party. "We were friends for a year or two before we were ever a couple."