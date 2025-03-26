Who Are Late Model and Actor Cindyana Santangelo’s Children? Inside the Details On March 24, 2025, Cindayana Santangelo, 58, was pronounced dead after the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to an emergency medical call. By Danielle Jennings Published March 26 2025, 11:31 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@cindyanasantangelo

Just a few months into the year and another Hollywood celebrity has tragically passed away. Model and actor Cindayana Santangelo, a popular fixture on television, music videos and film, was recently found dead in her home.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the news of Cindyana’s passing, those who knew and loved her have not only shared their condolences, but also expressed feelings about her character and how she loved her family and friends, specifically her children.

Article continues below advertisement

Who are Cindayana Santangelo’s children?

Per PEOPLE, Cindyana was a mother of two sons. Her oldest son, Dante, recently celebrated his 20th birthday, which she documented on her Instagram. She also has a younger son named Lucci, according to KAKE.

Although not much else is known about her sons, she appeared to be a very loving mother. In the photo she posted to commemorate Dante’s birthday, she wrote in the caption, “These to Goonies mean everything so amazing young Men sweethearts smart and Gorgeous.”

Article continues below advertisement

How did Cindyana Santangelo die?

On Monday, March 24, 2025, Cindayana, 58, was pronounced dead after the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to an emergency medical call in Malibu at 7:15 p.m. local time, according to TMZ.

Article continues below advertisement

The female patient, identified as Cindyana, was transported to the hospital where she died. Per the outlet, authorities said they were informed that Cindyana had received cosmetic shots while at her home — however no additional details regarding the procedure have been released.

Article continues below advertisement

Currently, her cause of death has not been determined, as an autopsy is still pending. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating Cindyana’s death.

Let's take a look inside Cindyana’s lengthy entertainment career.

In the late '80s, Cindyana got her start in Hollywood, appearing in the music video for the hit song “Bust a Move” by Young MC in 1989. The following year, in 1990, she made her feature film debut in the Andrew Dice Clay film The Adventures of Ford Fairlane, according to IMDb.

Article continues below advertisement

She made her television debut on the popular Fox sitcom Married … with Children, playing the role of dancer Sierra Madre. Additional TV appearances included CSI: Miami and ER. In 2003, she starred alongside Harrison Ford and Josh Hartnett in the buddy cop film Hollywood Homicide.