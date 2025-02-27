Michelle Trachtenberg’s Tributes: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Blake Lively, and More Honor Her Michelle, known for her roles in 'Harriet the Spy,' 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer,' and 'Gossip Girl' died on Feb. 26, 2025 at age 39. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 27 2025, 11:47 a.m. ET

Many celebrity deaths are difficult to digest. However, Michelle Trachtenberg's Feb. 26, 2025, death hit like a ton of bricks, especially for Millennials. To us, Michelle, who died at age 39, was a staple in our homes, from her days on Nickelodeon to branching out as a mean girl on Gossip Girl and much more.

When news of the actor's death broke, fans flooded social media timelines honoring her short yet powerful legacy. Michelle's industry peers she met over the years ensured the world knew how much she was adored. Here are some of Michelle Trachtenberg's tributes from celebrities who love and miss her.

Michelle Trachtenberg's 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar paid tribute to her on Instagram.

Among some of Michelle's closest industry peers was Sarah Michelle Gellar. They acted together when Michelle landed her big break as Sarah's character, Buffy's little sister, Dawn Summers, in Buffy The Vampire Slayer. Their time on set resulted in a lifelong friendship, which the Cruel Intentions star remembered in a touching tribute to Michelle. "'Michelle, listen to me,' Sarah wrote to her friend. '"Listen. I love you. I will always love you. The hardest thing in this world is to live in it. I will be brave. I will live… for you”'

Michelle Trachtenberg's Nickelodeon peer Kenan Thompson remembered her as the network's "first movie star."

Michelle played many memorable roles throughout her career, but her Nickelodeon legacy was the first thought that came to her fans' minds when the news of her death broke. The actor started as a child actor in the Nick scene, starring as Nona in The Adventures of Pete and Pete and later her first movie role in Harriet the Spy. Michelle's friend and Nickelodeon peer, Kenan Thompson, reflected on her legacy and her ability to branch out as a movie star.

"Our first Nick movie star has departed us!!" Kenan wrote under a carousel of Michelle on Nick's Figure It Out and a photo of them together. "She was my friend and now she rests!!"

Melissa Joan Hart paid tribute to Michelle Trachtenberg as being "so talented" at a young age.

Another of Michelle's Nickelodeon family members, Melissa Joan Hart, reflected on her talent and spirit to honor her memory. Melissa posted a scene from Michelle's guest role on the Nick show Clarissa Explains It All. The Sabrina The Teenage Witch star shared she saw Michelle's talent and humor early on and said she was "nothing like" the bratty character she pretended to babysit on the show. "I'm heartbroken to hear of the passing of @michelletrachtenberg!!" Melissa said. "So young, so talented, and so sweet!"

Of Michelle Trachtenberg, Rosie O'Donnell said she "loved her very much."

Rosie O’Donnell remembers her late “Harriet the Spy” co-star Michelle Trachtenberg: pic.twitter.com/h2r8uMFtHy — Brooklyn White-Grier (@brooklynrwhite) February 27, 2025

Rosie O'Donnell paid tribute to Michelle with a heartfelt yet telling message. The comedian shared that her Harriet the Spy co-star "struggled" in the years before she died. Reports surfaced she had a liver transplant months before her passing. "Heartbreaking,” Rosie told Us Weekly in a statement. “I loved her very much. She struggled the last few years. I wish I could have helped.”

Kim Cattrall remembered "sweet" Michelle Trachtenberg.

When news of Michelle's death broke, her fanbase remembered many of her iconic roles, including her time playing Casey Carlyle name in Disney's Ice Princess. The actor's co-star in the film, Kim Cattrall, paid tribute to her by reflecting on the relationship they built while making the early 2000s film. "Rest in peace, sweet Michelle," Kim wrote underneath a photo of them from the film.

More 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' stars paid tribute to Michelle Trachtenberg following the news of her death.

In addition to Sarah, several of Michelle's Buffy co-stars mourned her loss online. James Marsters, who played Spike in the WB series, paid tribute to her via Instagram with a poignant post. "My heart is heavy today," James wrote. "We have lost a beautiful soul. Michelle was fiercely intelligent, howlingly funny, and a very talented person. She died much too young, and leaves behind scores of people who knew and loved her."

“My heart goes out to her family who are good people, and are suffering the greatest loss anyone could bear," he added. "I hope everyone can give them space to heal in this most difficult time. Godspeed Michelle. You are missed.”

Alyson Hannigan, who played Willow Rosenberg alongside Michelle, shared fond memories of her bringing her "loving energy" to the supernatural show's set. "I am deeply saddened by the news of Michelle's passing," she wrote under photos of them together. "She brought a loving energy to the set of Buffy. My thoughts are with Michelle's family and friends."

Michelle's ex-boyfriend, actor Shawn Ashmore, expressed his condolences to her loved ones.

Amid news of Michelle's death, her ex-boyfriend, actor Shawn Ashmore, gave a touching tribute to her on Instagram. Shawn, who dated Michelle from 2004 to 2006, shared fond memories of her and said he was thinking of her family as they grieve her loss. "Incredibly sad to hear about Michelle’s passing," he wrote on Instagram. "She was incredible, and I will fondly remember the years we spent together. She was loving and quirky and would never pass up a Law and Order: SVU marathon:) My condolences to her mother, Lana, and sister, Irene! This is an incredible loss."

Michelle Trachtenberg's 'Gossip Girl' co-star Blake Lively remembered her "fire."

Blake Lively pays tribute to Michelle Trachtenberg:



“The world lost a deeply sensitive and good person in Michelle. May her work and her huge heart be remembered by those who were lucky enough to experience her fire.” pic.twitter.com/QZBmdeE3LN — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 27, 2025

Michelle's Gossip Girl character, Georgina Sparks, may have come in later in the series, but her character and work on the show will always be cherished. Following her death, Blake Lively, who played Serena Van Der Woodsen in the show, remembered Michelle's humor and a "fire" she will never forget.

"She laughed the fullest at someone’s joke; she faced authority head-on when she felt something was wrong; she cared deeply about her work; she was proud to be a part of this community and industry as painful as it could sometimes be," Blake shared via Instagram Stories. "She was fiercely loyal to her friends and brave for those she loved. She was big and bold and distinctly herself.

Ed Westwick

Michelle's Gossip Girl co-star, Ed Westwick, who played Chuck Bass, left a simple yet touching tribute to her via an Instagram Story. "So sad to hear of the passing of Michelle Trachtenberg,” Westwick shared on his Instagram Stories. “Sending prayers."

Taylor Momsen reflected on her and Michelle's friendship on 'Gossip Girl' and beyond.

Michelle's close friend, Taylor Momsen, remembered the bond they shared off-camera. While they met on the set of Gossip Girl, their friendship became closer over the years, as Taylor shared in a beautiful tribute to her "bold and sensitive" pal.

