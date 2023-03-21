Home > Television > Reality TV Source: MTV CJ and Charles's Friend on 'Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship!' Shares Doubts (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) By Chrissy Bobic Mar. 21 2023, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

The premise behind MTV's Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship is all about the idea that one of the participants in any given episode feels as though they are being kept hidden from their partner's life. And in many cases, their suspicions prove to be true. In an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the March 21 episode of Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship!, we learn about CJ and Charles, their relationship, and CJ's friend, who has some serious concerns.

Article continues below advertisement

She shares with hosts Travis Mills and Rahne Jones why she thinks Charles is cheating on her friend, CJ, and why she thinks Charles is keeping CJ a secret from other people in his life. Sometimes, the show helps bring the truth to light and aids couples in taking necessary steps forward. But if what CJ's friend is saying is true, then CJ and Charles may not have a future after this.

Source: MTV CJ's friend is worried about him on 'Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship!'

Article continues below advertisement

Who are CJ and Charles on 'Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship!'?

Charles and CJ's episode of Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship! is a special case. While CJ's friend believes he is being kept secret from other people in Charles's life, the couple is plenty public with aspects of their relationship. And, prior to going on the show, Charles and CJ had been together for almost 10 years. In many ways, their relationship is solid.

But CJ has concerns about feeling like he's kept hidden and in the Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship! clip, his friend expresses the same worries. CJ is younger than Charles, which could be a reason why CJ's friend is so certain that there's something wrong in the relationship. Because, according to her, it could be as serious as infidelity.

Article continues below advertisement

She explains an instance where she and CJ went out one evening and Charles dropped them off. But when Charles drove away, he stopped and spoke to some people on the street. And the incident didn't sit well with her.

Article continues below advertisement

"I notice Charles drive past the traffic light and stop," she says in the clip. "Where he stopped at, [there] was this group of people. One person from the group walked over to the passenger side of Charles's car… I finished chatting it up with my friend, looked back over, [and] Charles drove off. I believe that Charles is cheating on CJ."

Source: MTV

Article continues below advertisement

CJ's friend thinks Charles is cheating.

If that behavior isn't enough to convince CJ's friend that Charles is being unfaithful, there was a late night exchange of money between Charles and someone by the name of Sam that also caught her eye. CJ's friend explains to Rahne and Travis that she saw a payment to Charles on a payment app with a kissing face emoji.