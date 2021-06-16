YouTuber and Rapper CJ So Cool Is a Proud Dad of Six Children

Over the last few years, we’ve watched as social media created many stars that we know and love today. In particular, YouTube has added to the rise of emerging talent including Jackie Aina, James Charles , De’arra Taylor and more. Now, it appears that YouTuber and rapper CJ So Cool has joined the ranks.

Known for his hilarious reaction videos and skits, CJ So Cool (real name: Cordero James Brady) has become a fan-favorite influencer. And naturally, his celebrity has intrigued his subscribers — the Cool Kids — to learn more about him. Most fans are already hip to the fact that CJ has twins, but he actually is a father of six kids. Read on to learn more about the star.

They also make it a point to include their children in their videos on YouTube along with sharing fun-loving photos on their respective social media pages.

Royalty has three children from a previous relationship while CJ also has another child , Camari, from a past relationship. While blended families can come with its shares of ups and down, both Royalty and CJ have been able to navigate that world with ease.

Legit reports that CJ is not only a father to his twins Cordeyah and Cordero Jr., but he also is a devoted dad to four other children. See, the twins are from his marriage to Instagram star Royalty (real name: Charlene Young) .

One thing subscribers admire about CJ is that he is very family-oriented. Since his childhood was not the best, he has always been passionate about building a strong and loving family, as can be seen through his social media.

CJ So Cool has found himself in the midst of backlash on social media.

Hollywood Unlocked reports that CJ So Cool has been a target of attacks via social media. The outlet shares that the YouTuber posted a video of himself during a real traffic stop, which many fans took as him mocking George Floyd.

The site reports that in the video, CJ was pulled over after driving 140 mph in a 65 mph zone. CJ recorded himself as the police officer ran his information, and pretended to sob while saying, “Please don’t shoot me, bro. I have kids.”

And once social media users watched the video, things took a turn for the worse. Many people shared how distasteful the video was and called him a clown.

Making matters worse, CJ quickly responded to the backlash and it only ignited the situation further. "I didn't get arrested and I'm not in trouble,'' CJ says in a video. “I got pulled over for doing illegal activity; driving too fast while being Black. But, guess what didn't happen. I did comply and I didn't get killed, shot, arrested, or illegally searched."

He also took his opinion a step further by saying that people get pulled over every day and complying is the only way to get out of the situation without incident. “People get pulled over all day, every day, in every city and every state,” he says in the video. “It doesn't matter. But, the one thing that a lot of Black people forget to do is to remain calm and have your credentials. I forgot the most important part: If you have a valid license, valid insurance, valid registration, and a great attitude, you don't have to worry about anything."

Cj so cool is a clown pic.twitter.com/i8zMb28s0p — Grind Mode Joe (@GrindModeJoe) June 15, 2021