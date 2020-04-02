Haley's Boyfriend Clark on 'Busch Family Brewed' Has Strong Ties to St. Louis

There are a lot of people to keep track of on MTV’s The Busch Family Brewed, which follows a branch of the Anheuser-Busch brewing dynasty. One major storyline on the reality show’s first season has been the rocky relationship between Haley Busch and her boyfriend, Clark Costello.

The aspiring actress is waiting for a proposal from her longtime beau, but the couple’s disagreements over where to live might derail any hope of an engagement. Why is Clark dead set on staying in St. Louis when Haley dreams of settling down in L.A.?