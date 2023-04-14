Home > Gaming Source: Square Enix Who Is Clive’s Voice Actor in 'Final Fantasy XVI'? Here’s What We Know The latest PlayStation Showcase gave us more details about 'Final Fantasy XVI', including some info about Clive. But who is Clive’s voice actor in the game? By Jon Bitner Apr. 14 2023, Published 3:55 p.m. ET

Square Enix is launching the long-awaited Final Fantasy XVI on June 22. This time around the story will focus on Clive Rosfield, the oldest son of the Archduke of Rosaria who is out on a quest for revenge. But who is Clive’s voice actor in Final Fantasy XIV? And has the actor been in any other video games? Here’s a look at everything we know.

Who is Clive’s voice actor in 'Final Fantasy XVI'?

Ben Starr is Clive’s voice actor in Final Fantasy XVI, an actor that has several other credits to his name. This includes playing a small role on the Netflix series You and serving as Dr. Christopher Priestley for 24 episodes of the TV show Jamestown.



As for previous video games, Ben has worked on A Way Out, Quantum Break, Company of Heroes 2, and Arknights. That’s a pretty solid lineup of past work, and everything we’ve seen of Clive so far makes it look like Ben is the perfect fit for the brooding hero.

The Japanese voice work for Clive is being handled by Yûya Uchida, a prolific voice actor who can be found in Devil May Cry 4, Naruto: Shippuden, and One Piece.

Who is Clive in 'Final Fantasy XVI'?

Clive Rosfield is the main character of Final Fantasy XVI, and although we’re still a ways out from the game’s launch, Square Enix has already shared plenty of details about the character. The driving force for many of his in-game decisions comes from the fact that, despite being the Archduke’s eldest son, it was his younger brother Joshua who was selected to inherit the Phoenix’s flame and serve as its Dominant.



Because of this, Clive set out on a quest to find his purpose and ends up serving as the First Shield of Rosaria. However, Clive eventually encounters Ifrit, a menacing dark Eikon, who attacks the people Clive is sworn to protect. This sets up a tale of revenge – with Clive at the heart of all the action.

Despite not being chosen to serve as the Dominant, Clive is able to harness the power of a variety of Eikons in combat. Eikons are magical creatures that watch over the land of Valisthea and consist of Ifrit, Phoenix, Titan, Shiva, Garuda, Bahamut, Odin, Ramuh, and Leviathan. Expect to learn more about them as we inch closer to Final Fantasy XVI's release date.

