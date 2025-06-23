Mr. Beast Announced That Coach Tyler Wall Had Died, but What Happened to Him? Mr. Beast's tribute to Tyler Wall has viewers asking questions. By Joseph Allen Published June 23 2025, 10:03 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/MrBeast

Thanks to the elaborate challenge videos that are his bread and butter, Mr. Beast is now the most popular YouTuber in the world. During a recent video, though, the influencer announced that Coach Tyler Wall, who was a part of the video, had died.

Following the news of his death, many wanted to better understand the context behind Wall's death and whether it had anything to do with his Mr. Beast video. Here's what we know.

What was Coach Tyler Wall's cause of death?

In the description under a video titled "Lose 100 lbs., win $250,000," Mr. Beast explained that the video paid tribute to coach Tyler Wall, a fitness coach who had contributed to the video. The video focuses on Mr. Beast's friend Majd, who starts the video at over 320 lbs. and seeks some advice from Coach Wall early on in his attempt to lose the weight. About 80 days into the video, though, Majd learns that Coach Wall died in his apartment.

Majd and Mr. Beast then consulted with his family to determine whether they should continue with the video, which they ultimately do, and Majd completed the challenge in just under 180 days. Majd paid tribute to his former coach at the end of the video, saying, "Without Coach Wall, I wouldn’t have been able to do this. He said it’d be so cool we get to this together. And today is that day."

We don't know what Coach Wall's cause of death was, but his sister started a GoFundMe in the aftermath of his death. Both that GoFundMe and his various obituaries don't offer any detail on what happened to him. There has been plenty of speculation about exactly what happened to him, but what seems clear is that his death had little to do with his appearance in a Mr. Beast video.

Mr. Beast paid tribute to Coach Wall.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the unexpected passing of Coach Tyler Wall. Coach Wall was a remarkable individual whose kindness and genuine spirit touched all who knew him. His loss has left our hearts heavy with grief," the description under the video says."Following this tragic news, we reached out to Coach Wall’s family to determine whether this video should be shared.

"With grace and wisdom, they expressed that Tyler would have wanted his message of hope and positivity to continue reaching others, even in his absence," the description continued. "We humbly ask that you honor Coach Wall’s memory and respect his family’s need for privacy during this difficult time. Coach Tyler Wall’s legacy of compassion and encouragement will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know him."