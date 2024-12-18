Is Cody Bellinger Married? Meet His Wife Chase Carter and Their Two Daughters Cody and his wife Chase started their love story back in 2020. By Trisha Faulkner Published Dec. 18 2024, 3:31 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Cody Bellinger has made a name for himself as one of Major League Baseball’s most valuable players. Known for his power at the plate and his standout defense, Cody has captured the admiration of fans across the league. Beyond the home runs and highlight-reel plays, there’s another side to Cody’s story that’s just as remarkable — his life off the field as a husband and father.

Article continues below advertisement

Cody Bellinger is married to Chase Carter, a Bahamian model who has graced the covers of magazines and worked with some of the biggest brands in the world. Together, Cody and Chase have built a beautiful family together with two young daughters, Caiden and Cy. Keep reading to take a closer look at the story of how a baseball star and model found love, started a family, and continued to thrive in the spotlight.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Cody Bellinger is married to beautiful model named Chase.

According to People, Cody and Chase’s love story began in July 2020. Their relationship quickly turned serious, with the couple celebrating milestones like the birth of Caiden in 2021 and Cy in 2023. By June 2023, Cody proposed to Chase, and the pair quietly married by the year’s end.

The couple often shares glimpses of their life on social media, showcasing special moments like their daughters’ birthdays and family vacations. Despite their high-profile lives, Cody and Chase have remained grounded, focusing on their roles as parents and partners.

Article continues below advertisement

Cody’s wife and kids are the center of his world.

As a father, Cody cherishes his time with Caiden and Cy. He frequently shares milestone moments of his daughters on social media and gushes about how much they mean to him. His followers and fans appreciate the efforts Cody and Chase make to give their daughters a sense of normalcy despite having high-profile parents. This includes trying to shield the faces of their daughters from most photos.

Article continues below advertisement

Cody does what he can to spend as much time as possible with his family during off-seasons. Chase also plays an active role in fostering a nurturing environment for their daughters. The couple’s social media activity highlights moments filled with laughter, love, and quality family time.

Article continues below advertisement

His wife has a modeling career and an athletic background.

Chase, born in 1997, was discovered as a model at just 13 years old. Her career quickly took off, leading her to work with renowned brands like Victoria’s Secret Pink, Maybelline, and Polo Ralph Lauren. Beyond modeling, Chase has a strong athletic background. Growing up, she was involved in sports like tennis, soccer, and track and field, which contributed to her disciplined approach to her career. Despite her successful modeling career, her Instagram profile is packed with photos celebrating her life as a happily married woman with two daughters.