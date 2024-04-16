Home > Viral News > Influencers Is Influencer Colby Brock Dating Anyone? Fans Are Suspicious of His Recent Posts Colby Brock has been rumored to be dating for a while now, but are the rumors true at all? Here's what we know. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Apr. 16 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Sometimes, it's surprising how much influencers post about their real lives. Content creation often involves being able to talk about anything and everything going on in one's life for the sake of a new vlog post, TikTok, or stream. Generally, influencers would make it known whether something was happening in their personal lives, whether it's good or bad. The same thing can be said for their relationship status, which can be just about as public as anyone's.

And if that sounds a bit scary to you, you probably haven't met Colby Brock. He's a popular influencer who started out on Vine before moving to YouTube along with Sam Golbach. Among his many viral videos, Colby is best known for exploring haunted households and reacting to scary videos. He has millions of followers all across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram and is easily one of the most popular influencers on the internet today. That said, is Colby currently dating anyone? Here's what we know.

Is Colby Brock dating anyone?

There isn't much that Colby isn't willing to share on social media. Whether he's posting selfies with other internet stars, sharing reaction videos, or even putting up selfies in the hospital, Colby is shockingly candid with various aspects of his life. That said, is there any indication that he's dating anyone? After all, he has long been the subject of dating rumors between himself and longtime friend and fellow influencer Shea Elyse.

Colby previously stated in 2023 that he was "super happy" being single. In a Snapchat video later posted on TikTok, Colby claimed that at the time, he had been focusing on himself and his career and wasn't actively looking for a romantic partner. "I was in a relationship," Colby admitted. "I realized I don't wanna fall in love like that again until later in life." Of course, that was then. As of 2024, things may have just changed.

On April 16, 2024, Colby posted a video on Instagram that may have just exposed his current relationship status. In the video, he can be seen hugging a girl and even leaning in for a kiss at the last second before the footage ends.

He was also seen getting up close and personal with fellow influencer Malia Gee during the premiere event of the Fallout series on Prime Video. People have started putting the events together, which would suggest that Colby has started dating Malia. However, some fans seem to have their doubts.

For one, neither of them has made a formal announcement about the matter. Aside from that, some have gone to reference a previous video between Colby and longtime collaborator Sam Golbach in which Sam claimed that if anyone ever saw Colby dating a girl, it may just be him in a wig.