Chelsea and Cole DeBoer Have Had Success After 'Teen Mom' With a Net Worth To Prove It (EXCLUSIVE)

Fans of Teen Mom 2 watched Chelsea DeBoer (formerly Chelsea Houska) for years, as she grew up from a teenage parent to a confident mom of four. Part of that confidence stems from meeting and marrying Cole DeBoer while she was still on the show. And now that they have their own HGTV show, Down Home Fab, the sky's the limit for them.

So, what is Chelsea and Cole DeBoer's net worth? Distractify spoke exclusively with the couple about their new show and their real life business in home renovations. But Cole and Chelsea make money other ways too and their net worth is impressive.

What is Cole and Chelsea DeBoer's net worth?

According to reports, Chelsea's net worth is estimated to be around $2 million. Cole's is estimated to be roughly $500,000. If those numbers are correct, then Cole and Chelsea's combined net worth is almost $3 million. And now that they have their own HGTV show, that number is likely to increase sooner rather than later.

Chelsea and Cole DeBoer Reality TV stars, Home Renovation Specialists, Owners of Lily & Lottie Clothing Line Net worth: $2 million - $3 million Chelsea and Cole met while Chelsea was still filming Teen Mom 2 and they eventually got married on the show. Together, they have three children, and Chelsea has a daughter from a previous relationship. The couple also stars in Down Home Fab on HGTV, where they work with clients for their home renovation business. Birth dates: Aug. 29, 1991 (Chelsea) and April 18, 1988 (Cole) Birthplaces: Sioux Falls, S.D. (Chelsea) and Sioux Falls, S.D. (Cole) Children: Aubree, Watson, Layne, and Walker TV Shows: Teen Mom 2 and Down Home Fab

Chelsea DeBoer has a clothing line.

Teen Mom 2 viewers saw Chelsea start a clothing line before she left the show in 2020. She partnered with the already established Lauriebelles to include pieces that speak to her specific style. Chelsea's clothing line, Lily & Lottie, is still active, even if it's no longer the only business venture Chelsea is focused on. Some of the pieces on the website include a distressed crew sweatshirt for $54 and metallic leggings for $48.

Although Chelsea doesn't design the clothes herself and instead turns to clothing designer Laurie Karlson for that, she does choose which items are in her specific line on the website. According to the Instagram for Lily & Lottie, the idea of Chelsea's clothing line is to "empower" those who wear it.

Cole and Chelsea have other businesses outside of 'Down Home Fab.'

Cole and Chelsea shared with Distractify that Down Home Fab came to be thanks to their real life home renovation business in Sioux Falls, S.D. Chelsea shared, "By the time we were done building [our new home], we're both kind of like, wait, that was really fun," and from there, the couple's home renovation business was born. After that, it wasn't long before HGTV came calling.

"We're building our house and I was like, ‘Okay, what's everyone's doing when you're building a house or redecorating your house?’" Chelsea said. The answer, according to her, is pretending like you're on HGTV. And now, she and Cole don't have to pretend anymore.

Source: HGTV

On the show, their first client is their wedding planner. But outside of the series, Cole and Chelsea had already started their home reno business. And even if Down Home Fab doesn't have a long shelf life on HGTV, Cole and Chelsea still have their businesses.

They run an online home decor business called Aubree Says, which is named after Chelsea's oldest child, Aubree. The line features candles, throw blankets, mugs, wall art, and even slippers. Chelsea is also a co-owner of Belle & Rae Co, which designs presets, or filters, for digital photos.

Cole worked in construction long before 'Down Home Fab' on HGTV.

Before the couple came into their own as home renovation experts, Cole worked in construction. He shared with us that his grandfather was a carpenter and that he inherited some of that handyman prowess. "I worked construction for years before this," Cole said. "So it's kind of what I like to do, I like to work with my hands, get dirty."