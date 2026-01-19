Cole Walliser Is Proud of His Mixed-Race Heritage — A Look at the Director’s Ethnicity The Canadian filmmaker said he grew to embrace his "Hapa" identity. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 19 2026, 12:18 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Though the filmmaking industry can be a profitable career choice, the success often doesn't happen overnight. In many cases, finding success as a filmmaker requires a unique niche developed by a talented individual. In 2016, Cole Walliser changed how the red carpet is done forever. His machine, Glambot, has made him a household name and landed him a home base in one of the award show staples, E! The machine, which he calls "The Bolt," has appeared on major red carpets, including the Oscars and Grammys, capturing ultra-slow-motion shots of celebrities.

Article continues below advertisement

Cole's business ideas came years after he gained traction as a music video director. However, he made headlines after he was seemingly snubbed by Jennifer Lopez while directing her on the red carpet, which he defended on social media. Still, the controversy sparked a newfound interest in Cole's life, including his ethnicity. Here's what to know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is Cole Walliser's ethnicity?

Cole, who was born in Vancouver, Canada, identifies as a "Hapa." According to the Japanese American National Museum, a Hapa is the Hawaiian transliteration of the English word “half." Cole discussed his Hapa identity in an interview with Mixed Asian Media. According to his interview with the outlet, he has Asian and German/Swiss roots.

"I actually did a DNA test maybe last year and I found out I am 6 percent Thai and Indonesian and then 6 percent Balkan, which is Greek/Romanian/Bulgarian," he explained. "So I have a little bit of extra stuff which might explain my crazy curly hair. Which I think is a little unique, but yeah, that's my DNA makeup."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Cole further shared in his Mixed Asian Media that some people confused his ethnicity because of how he looks and the fact that he lives in Los Angeles, Calif. He said many people began confusing his ethnicity with someone of Hispanic descent once he moved to LA.

Article continues below advertisement

"People think I am Spanish more often, that's for sure," Cole said while laughing. "I think that generally the community of Eurasians and Hapas is growing, and I think that it's easier to identify them.. I don't know if that is a function of growing up [as HAPA] or just being more open to it, but you meet more people and you can identify them faster. What's cool and fun is that quick connection you have with people when you realize you're both half."

"[That] happened to me at the gym the other day," he added. "I'm working out at this squat rack, and this girl beside me just turned and was like "hey are you half?" and I'm like "yeah!!!" and we just started talking and had a good connection right off the bat. I find that really fascinating and fun because it now is a very all-inclusive group I am part of, where growing up I didn't feel that at all."

Article continues below advertisement

Cole Walliser said race wasn't an "overbearing thing" in his life growing up.

Cole's acceptance and appreciation for having multiple cultures to identify with came from his upbringing. The former music video director grew up in Vancouver, where he said race wasn't at the center of his childhood, despite him being one of the few people of color at his school.

Article continues below advertisement

"Growing up as a mixed-Asian in Vancouver, I have fond memories of my childhood," he said. "Race, while it was a topic that came into my life, wasn't like a defining thing or an overbearing thing. It's interesting, because when I grew up in Vancouver, my immediate class in elementary school was pretty much all white. In fact, my whole school was like all white. So when I would go to school, and I'd see other white kids, I just thought I was white. I never really understood that I was any different, because I wasn't seeing it. I was seeing all the white kids and I was hanging out with them, and liked being a part of the group."