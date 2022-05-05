Colin Firth Is Dating Again After His Divorce From Livia Giuggioli

In December of 2001, Michael Peterson called authorities to report that his wife, Kathleen, was unconscious. His phone call marked the beginning of the years-long murder trial that rocked the city of Durham, North Carolina to its core.

The HBO Max true-crime miniseries The Staircase explores the events surrounding Kathleen’s death and the investigation that followed. The limited series hosts a star-studded cast that includes Toni Collette (Pieces of Her) and Colin Firth, the latter of whom stars as Michael.