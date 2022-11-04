'Love Is Blind' Star Colleen Reed Comes From a Family of Accomplished Professionals

Love Is Blind Season 3 has expectedly commanded the attention of social media users. As usual, the season showcases singles that fall in love and get engaged, sight unseen — all to tie the knot in a matter of weeks.

Naturally, the experiment has caused many parents of the cast to question the process, with many deciding not to support their children’s quest for love. However, Colleen Reed’s parents, Richard "Rick" and Maureen Reed, are part of the small bunch that supports the experiment.