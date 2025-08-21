A Baby Was Named After Chat GPT in Colombia, in Reference to AI Model The occurrence arrives a decade after some young couples named their babies after Instagram filters. By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 21 2025, 4:38 p.m. ET Source: OpenAI

When Chat GPT arrived on the scene, it made a splash on the internet. Students used it to cheat, people used it to look for information they could Google, and some poor souls used the language simulator as a therapist. The impact these language models had on the population was hard to understand, considering how it was constantly changing. The way in which Chat GPT's presence in pop culture has continued to grow presented itself in Colombia.

It's fairly common for young parents to give their children curious names. Their age enables these couples to see their babies's names as inconsequential, failing to think of how it will affect them when they're adults. Who named their baby after Chat GPT? What drove them to call their child after something that might not be around by the time the kid makes their way to elementary school? Here's what we know about the viral name that took the internet by storm.

Who named their baby after Chat GPT?

According to Colombia One, a baby in the town of Cerete was officially registered as Chat Yipiti. The different spelling comes from the phonetics used to pronounce Chat GPT in Spanish, the official language of Colombia. The baby appeared to be healthy when the news was reported. The child's full name was registered as Chat Yipiti Bastidas Guerra, the young Colombian who will grow up knowing that their name is based on an AI model.

This might be the only baby who gets to have that name. In Colombia, the law allows parents to call their child whatever they would like as long as they do not violate basic principles of respect and dignity. There are some exceptions to this rule. If the National Registry finds a name to be irresponsible for reasons not explicitly stated by the law, they can reserve the right for future parents to use it again. This could end up being the case of the name Chat Yipiti in the future. It should be noted that after the news of the name went viral, the national registry tweeted saying that they did not yet have records under the name "Chat Yipiti."

Unusual baby names are not a new concept.

While it's true that Chat GPT only became relevant in recent years, unconventional baby names are as old as time. A decade ago, Instagram was the talk of the town. It turns out that there are no children called Instagram, but, according to Vanity Fair, some kids have been named after the filters found within the social media platform. Lux, Juno, Reyes, and Ludwig could be names that roll off the tongue way easier than Chat GPT.