You'll Never Guess Who 'The Wedding Coach' Host Jamie Lee Is Married To

Jamie Lee, who got first-hand experience of what it was like to be a bride in distress before marrying her husband in 2016, recently announced the premiere of her new Netflix reality show The Wedding Coach . But who is she married to?

Although getting married should be one of the happiest days of a woman — or man's — life, shows like Bridezilla and Say Yes to the Dress prove that planning a wedding is no walk in the park.

Meet comedian and host of 'The Wedding Coach' Jamie Lee’s husband, Dan Black.

Jamie Lee and her husband, fellow comedian Dan Black, got in engaged in December of 2014 and married almost a year-a-half later. In her book, Weddiculous: An Unfiltered Guide to Being a Bride, Jamie documented her journey to the altar and gave readers tips for overcoming wedding day jitters.

The idea for Weddiculous, Jamie says, was born shortly after Dan proposed. In a previous interview with Jewish Journal, Jamie explained, “When I got engaged, I got a text from Jacqueline [Novak], and she said, ‘That’s the book.’ She suggested I do a funny book about getting married.”

In the book, Jamie explained that because she came from a much less traditional family than her husband, there were moments where she had to learn the value of compromise. She shared, “Dan wanted us to wear yarmulkes at our wedding and sign a ketubah.” Jamie continued, “I was, like, ‘What’s a ketubah? A Jewish tuba? Is someone going to play it?’ Point is, his traditions are more tradition-y than mine. Because mine are nonexistent.”

Along with signing a ketubah and hiring a rabbi, Jamie and Dan also did the Hora at their wedding, an experience that Jamie described as terrifying. But in the end, the wedding coach advises that brides “just go for it.” She added, “It adds interest even if it seems outdated or strange!” In 2021, Dan and Jamie will celebrate their fourth year of marriage, but Jamie says she doesn’t consider herself a “wedding guru” — just someone who knows how it feels to be an overwhelmed bride.

She shared, "I don't even know if I consider myself to be a wedding guru. I guess that's kind of the whole point is that to be a 'guru' in the wedding space it really just means being reliable, being honest, and having gone through a wedding yourself."

