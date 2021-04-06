You'll Never Guess Who 'The Wedding Coach' Host Jamie Lee Is Married To

You'll Never Guess Who 'The Wedding Coach' Host Jamie Lee Is Married ToBy Pretty Honore
Apr. 6 2021, Published 7:58 p.m. ET
Although getting married should be one of the happiest days of a woman — or man's — life, shows like Bridezilla and Say Yes to the Dress prove that planning a wedding is no walk in the park.
Jamie Lee, who got first-hand experience of what it was like to be a bride in distress before marrying her husband in 2016, recently announced the premiere of her new Netflix reality show The Wedding Coach. But who is she married to?
Meet comedian and host of 'The Wedding Coach' Jamie Lee’s husband, Dan Black.
Jamie Lee and her husband, fellow comedian Dan Black, got in engaged in December of 2014 and married almost a year-a-half later. In her book, Weddiculous: An Unfiltered Guide to Being a Bride, Jamie documented her journey to the altar and gave readers tips for overcoming wedding day jitters.
The idea for Weddiculous, Jamie says, was born shortly after Dan proposed. In a previous interview with Jewish Journal, Jamie explained, “When I got engaged, I got a text from Jacqueline [Novak], and she said, ‘That’s the book.’ She suggested I do a funny book about getting married.”
In the book, Jamie explained that because she came from a much less traditional family than her husband, there were moments where she had to learn the value of compromise. She shared, “Dan wanted us to wear yarmulkes at our wedding and sign a ketubah.”
Jamie continued, “I was, like, ‘What’s a ketubah? A Jewish tuba? Is someone going to play it?’ Point is, his traditions are more tradition-y than mine. Because mine are nonexistent.”
Along with signing a ketubah and hiring a rabbi, Jamie and Dan also did the Hora at their wedding, an experience that Jamie described as terrifying. But in the end, the wedding coach advises that brides “just go for it.” She added, “It adds interest even if it seems outdated or strange!”
In 2021, Dan and Jamie will celebrate their fourth year of marriage, but Jamie says she doesn’t consider herself a “wedding guru” — just someone who knows how it feels to be an overwhelmed bride.
She shared, "I don't even know if I consider myself to be a wedding guru. I guess that's kind of the whole point is that to be a 'guru' in the wedding space it really just means being reliable, being honest, and having gone through a wedding yourself."
How much are Jamie Lee and her husband worth?
Although unconfirmed, it is estimated that Jamie Lee’s net worth is between $1 million and $5 million, while her husband, Dan’s net worth is reported to be between $5 and $6 million.
Along with the projects that they’ve produced together, Dan and Jamie have also built very lucrative careers on their own. Jamie previously appeared as a stand-up comedian on several late-night shows and also was also featured on Girl Code, Ridiculousness, and HBO’s Crashing.
Dan is an actor, comedian, and pro-wrestling podcast host who is best known for his work in Donald Trump's The Art of the Deal: The Movie, Adam Ruins Everything, and Comedy Bang! Bang!.
The Wedding Coach will available for streaming on Netflix on April 7.