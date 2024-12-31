“Sad That This Is Rare” — Woman Praises Her “Competent” Husband Who Cleans and Decorates "Why does this feel SO rare?" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Dec. 31 2024, 3:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @abbyeckel

People seem to love airing their partner's dirty laundry on social media. Maybe this is done in the hopes that their significant others will clean up their acts — and I mean literally clean up. There are throngs of folks who show how woefully incompetent their beloveds are when it comes to keeping their shared domiciles clean.

Husbands who leave houses "trashed" pre-vacation, or men who tell their wives they don't do enough around the house, or that they're just going about their cleaning methodology entirely wrong. Other times, women have called out their significant others for missing key cleaning points within their home.

Conversely, however, one TikToker wanted to show that she was married to someone who had better housekeeping habits than the folks who were constantly airing out the lack of cleanliness the men in their lives possessed. TikToker Abby Eckel (@abbyeckel) posted a viral clip showing off the care her husband puts into ensuring their home is tidy.

Abby begins her video by speaking into the camera. A text overlay is emblazoned at the top of her screen which reads: "What it looks like being married to a competent and capable man who cares." She narrates her video, which is accompanied by video footage of her spouse's cleaning prowess.

"Let me give you an example what it looks like to be married to a competent and capable man who gives a s--t." Next, her video cuts to footage of a shiny. "I came home last night to find the entire house had been cleaned."

She then pans the camera around the home, revealing a lit candle resting on top of a kitchen aisle counter. "Our Bath and Body Works candles that he ordered had come in, had been lit."

But that's not all — he decided to take it upon himself to ready the home for Yuletide cheer as well. "The rest of our Christmas decorations had been put up." She shows a length of glowing lights that were affixed to the stairwell's railing.

"Adorably, by the way," she adds, as Christmas music plays in the background of her video. "And he had gone and got new Christmas stuff for our boy's bathrooms." She shows off the bathroom in the house, which sported two Santa Claus bath mats placed in front of the restroom's double sink countertop.

"And put it out, after he cleaned it," she adds. The sink counter was also decorated with other festive knick-knacks, like a penguin riding a sleigh. In the mirror's reflection, her husband can be seen working in the background. "That's him, cleaning the toilet," she says.

Abby went on to clarify that none of these actions were rooted in an "ask" but rather her husband performed these tasks completely unprompted. "I also didn't ask him to do any of this. I didn't make him a list of things to do."

Moving on she said, "I didn't leave it out for him. I didn't request that any of this be done. I simply went to work. I came home. And my husband had acted like a completely competent and capable adult. Who gives a s--t about his family. Who takes care of his house. Who cares about how it looks."

The TikToker added that her husband also displays a desire to actively partake in the upkeep and the maintenance of their home. "And likes to also equitably participate in making Christmas magical for our family."

In a caption for her post she expounded further on her husband's contribution to their family's happiness. "Men are competent. Men are capable. I didn’t have to ask for this to be done, btw. I didn't leave him a list. I didn't ask him to buy candles. Or xmas decor for our son's bathroom. My husband just actually likes me and respects me. He takes pride in our home. He loves to make the holidays magical for the kids. And cares."

